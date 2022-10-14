Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Related
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
WAPT
Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
One arrested, another being sought in fatal hit and run that killed Mississippi university student
One of two suspects in a hit-and-run that killed an Ole Miss student and critically injured another has been arrested police said. Oxford Police issued a statement at 8:45 p.m. Sudnay saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal hit-and-run early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries.
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
desotocountynews.com
Entergy to open new service center in Nesbit
Entergy Mississippi will celebrate the opening of its new service center in DeSoto County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the location, 2390 Highway 51 North in Nesbit. The facility will serve as its hub for customer service, distribution operations and storm response...
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Stateline Road at Berryman Drive in southeast Shelby County.
Covington alderman flown to hospital after golf cart crash, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Mid-South leader was flown to the hospital after a car crashed into a golf cart Monday night, according to police. Covington Police said the crash happened on Cottonwood Way around 5 p.m. Covington Alderman Danny Wallace was driving the golf cart and suffered serious injuries...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into local churches, business
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for stealing from eight different businesses. On Jul. 6 Millington Police responded to a business burglary at Inside Out on Navy Road. The suspect stole multiple pieces of lawn care equipment, the affidavit said. Surveillance footage was able to identify the suspect...
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
1 Woman Died, 1 Man Injured In A Fatal Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a fatal accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
Woman dead after shooting leads to crash in Whitehaven
This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a shooting led to a crash in Whitehaven Monday night. Officers responded to a crash involving a gray Volkswagon in the 4100 block of Millbranch at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle struck a pole. […]
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
Comments / 3