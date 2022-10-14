ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Entergy to open new service center in Nesbit

Entergy Mississippi will celebrate the opening of its new service center in DeSoto County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the location, 2390 Highway 51 North in Nesbit. The facility will serve as its hub for customer service, distribution operations and storm response...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman dead after shooting leads to crash in Whitehaven

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a shooting led to a crash in Whitehaven Monday night. Officers responded to a crash involving a gray Volkswagon in the 4100 block of Millbranch at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle struck a pole. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy