Dublin, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

If you're in the mood for some donuts, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This family owned donut shop has been serving delicious treats since 1960. You can't go wrong with one of their classic glazed donuts, which customers say practically melt in your mouth. They also have great Long Johns, apple fritters, black raspberry filled donuts, and honeybuns. Try to get there early in the morning because the shop often sells out their donuts.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Hereford Futurity highlights Ohio genetics

On Sunday Oct. 2, Hereford breeders gathered at the Wayne Co. Fairgrounds. The Buckeye Hereford Association hosted the annual event which showcases Ohio bred seedstock. Judge Dillon Stertzbach of Louisville, Ohio evaluated 51 head of the finest Hereford stock from across the state. 2022 Ohio Hereford Futurity Champions. Grand Champion...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows

Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do clocks fall back?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — We’re not that far into fall, but parts of Northeast Ohio got their first taste of winter late Monday night and early Tuesday morning when some snow fell and actually stuck to the ground. Another significant moment signaling we’re heading into the colder months is...
