4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
If you're in the mood for some donuts, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This family owned donut shop has been serving delicious treats since 1960. You can't go wrong with one of their classic glazed donuts, which customers say practically melt in your mouth. They also have great Long Johns, apple fritters, black raspberry filled donuts, and honeybuns. Try to get there early in the morning because the shop often sells out their donuts.
ocj.com
Ohio Hereford Futurity highlights Ohio genetics
On Sunday Oct. 2, Hereford breeders gathered at the Wayne Co. Fairgrounds. The Buckeye Hereford Association hosted the annual event which showcases Ohio bred seedstock. Judge Dillon Stertzbach of Louisville, Ohio evaluated 51 head of the finest Hereford stock from across the state. 2022 Ohio Hereford Futurity Champions. Grand Champion...
Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
Princeton student from Northeast Ohio reported missing
A Princeton student who grew up in Northeast Ohio has been reported missing. The university is asking for the public's help.
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
WSYX ABC6
Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center, second location in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon just opened a new clothing store at Easton Town Center and it's only the second in the country. Amazon Style opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning. So how does it work?. The store displays one of each item. All of the...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
wosu.org
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don't claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected.
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
WSYX ABC6
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken in NE Ohio
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters battle flames at former local mill
he Champion Township Fire Department announced on Facebook that it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Warren Steel Holdings on Mahoning Avenue.
Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do clocks fall back?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — We’re not that far into fall, but parts of Northeast Ohio got their first taste of winter late Monday night and early Tuesday morning when some snow fell and actually stuck to the ground. Another significant moment signaling we’re heading into the colder months is...
