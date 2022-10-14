ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany police investigate Friday homicide

 4 days ago
Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting.

ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting.

Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.

