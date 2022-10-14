Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
linknky.com
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday is from the 2021-22 academic...
Prep Sports Notebook: Boys basketball coaches name top local teams, players for upcoming season
With the first full week of preseason practice underway, the Northern Kentucky Boys Basketball Coaches Association released its listing of the top 10 teams and top 10 players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Covington Catholic was voted the area’s No. 1 team by the coaches. The Colonels have three starters...
WLWT 5
Bellevue High School is set to take on the local police department to close out the season
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue High School is set to take on the local police department in an exhibition flag football game to close out the season. On Oct. 12, the Bellevue High School football team had their season abruptly cut short due to having a limited number of healthy players available.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
Fox 19
Cincinnati high school employee’s angry outburst results in early dismissal for students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An angry outburst from an employee at Dohn Community High School resulted in students being dismissed early Monday. Dohn Community High School Director Ramone Davenport said the employee was on the verge of being suspended when he flipped over several desks inside the school. No students saw...
St. Edward uses all three phases to defeat Archbishop Moeller 6-0 in Division 1 showdown
The Eagles held Moeller to 215 yards of offense and made key plays on offense and special teams
Take that, you thievin’ scoundrels: Disc Golf back at Devou thanks to neighborliness, determination
The 18 “baskets” don’t match, but the Covington Disc Golf Course is put back together, and playable. Three days after a thief or thieves stole or destroyed most of the course’s brand-new baskets in the middle of the night, the course reopened in Devou Park – thanks to a generous offer from a fellow local government, some begging and borrowing, a trip by truck and trailer, and some in-the-middle-of-the-woods welding.
Fox 19
Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When Joe Burrow and his family moved to Athens, Ohio, in 2005, the self-confident, outgoing second-grader was always friends with everyone. His parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, recalled how their son, who grew up in southeast Ohio after Jimmy took a job as a defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football, was acutely aware that kids came from different backgrounds.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Frank Duke Boulevard in Florence
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Frank Duke Boulevard in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
WCPO
Newport firefighter needing kidney donation finds 'perfect match' in fellow firefighter
NEWPORT, Ky. — Sometimes the answer to life's most difficult questions can be right at your doorstep. That was the case for Bob Hug and Ryan Whaley, two members of the Newport Professional Firefighters Local 45 IAFF. According to the group's social media post, Hug is battling kidney disease...
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati nursing student shot in triple shooting renders aid to other victims
CINCINNATI — A local nursing student helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot...
linknky.com
NKY Cities receive grant funding from regional council of governments
Multiple cities from Campbell, Kenton, and Boone Counties have received grant funding from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, also known as OKI, for regional transportation projects. The agency awarded a total of $11.19 million across the three counties; it awarded $69 million in funding across the three states. “$69...
Fox 19
90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Check out these 8 must-see BLINK installations in northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks on the Kentucky side...
