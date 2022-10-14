The 18 “baskets” don’t match, but the Covington Disc Golf Course is put back together, and playable. Three days after a thief or thieves stole or destroyed most of the course’s brand-new baskets in the middle of the night, the course reopened in Devou Park – thanks to a generous offer from a fellow local government, some begging and borrowing, a trip by truck and trailer, and some in-the-middle-of-the-woods welding.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO