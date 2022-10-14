Read full article on original website
Bay County man who fired gun in house, pointed it at preteen gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man who fired a gun in his home and pointed the weapon at a preteen’s head has received jail time and probation, nearly three years after his crimes. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Oct. 17, sentenced Jason...
nbc25news.com
Police investigating homicide in Flint, suspect arrested
FLINT, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday in Flint. Police said that a 36-year-old man from Flint was shot outside a residence at the 2600 block of Prospect St. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and died. 35-year-old...
Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
recordpatriot.com
1 in custody after Flint man, 36, fatally shot outside home
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the city's west side. A 36-year-old Flint man was shot and killed outside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect St. in Flint, according to Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
Man confessed to shooting ex-girlfriend during fight, then burning body, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burning her body confessed to the slaying during a police interview after her body was found, Det. Craig Raisanen testified while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Thursday, Oct. 6. Junius Dawan Caver, 29,...
WNEM
MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting. Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators said that the man was taken to...
2 sentenced for roles in deadly Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – Two men have been sentenced for their roles in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. James Malachi Lara, 18, and Caleb Matthew Teachworth, 19, each appeared before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt Friday, Oct. 14, for sentencing on second-degree homicide charges, among other felonies.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Saginaw man charged with murder in June fatal shooting of pregnant woman, 2 relatives
BAY CITY, MI — In the wee hours of a summer morning, a family barbecue was winding down on Saginaw’s East Side, with attendees cleaning up the backyard. The festivities were marred by the eruption of gunfire; when the smoke cleared, five people were suffering from gunshot wounds.
abc12.com
Family reacts to Saginaw man arrested in triple-murder case, baby of one victim improves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man has been criminally charged more than four months after a family get-together in Saginaw ended in gunfire. The shooting left three people dead, including a pregnant woman. Now, Juan Mireles faces nine criminal charges after he was injured in the shooting incident as well.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Charged in June 5th Triple Homocide
A Saginaw Man has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in June, one of whom a pregnant woman. 49-year-old Juan Mireles appeared in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of open murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
WNEM
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and two others. The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in Saginaw on June 5. Laura Buendia, 24, of Bridgeport, was one of three people who were killed....
Federal jury convicts Saginaw man of trafficking fentanyl, crack cocaine
BAY CITY, MI — A federal jury has convicted one of three Saginaw man indicted earlier this year on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine. The three-day trial of 21-year-old Corityah A. Moore ended Thursday, Oct. 14, with jurors finding the defendant guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
wsgw.com
Police Searching for Missing Clio Woman
(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office) A Clio woman has been reported missing. 38-year-old Lana Khzouz was last seen October 13 at 11:30 P.M. Police say she left her house to make a trip to a local gas station when she disappeared. She did not take any personal belongings with her and has gone silent on social media, which police say is out of character for her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
