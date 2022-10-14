ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Police investigating homicide in Flint, suspect arrested

FLINT, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday in Flint. Police said that a 36-year-old man from Flint was shot outside a residence at the 2600 block of Prospect St. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and died. 35-year-old...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5

TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

1 in custody after Flint man, 36, fatally shot outside home

Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the city's west side. A 36-year-old Flint man was shot and killed outside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect St. in Flint, according to Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting. Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators said that the man was taken to...
FLINT, MI
MLive

2 sentenced for roles in deadly Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – Two men have been sentenced for their roles in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. James Malachi Lara, 18, and Caleb Matthew Teachworth, 19, each appeared before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt Friday, Oct. 14, for sentencing on second-degree homicide charges, among other felonies.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Man Charged in June 5th Triple Homocide

A Saginaw Man has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in June, one of whom a pregnant woman. 49-year-old Juan Mireles appeared in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of open murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and two others. The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in Saginaw on June 5. Laura Buendia, 24, of Bridgeport, was one of three people who were killed....
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Federal jury convicts Saginaw man of trafficking fentanyl, crack cocaine

BAY CITY, MI — A federal jury has convicted one of three Saginaw man indicted earlier this year on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine. The three-day trial of 21-year-old Corityah A. Moore ended Thursday, Oct. 14, with jurors finding the defendant guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Police Searching for Missing Clio Woman

(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office) A Clio woman has been reported missing. 38-year-old Lana Khzouz was last seen October 13 at 11:30 P.M. Police say she left her house to make a trip to a local gas station when she disappeared. She did not take any personal belongings with her and has gone silent on social media, which police say is out of character for her.
CLIO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve

FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI

