ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

By Katie Frazier
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2XCC_0iZBlsK400

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look.

Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing.

Another 7-Eleven located on Mesa and Festival is under construction.

The color scheme for that location is not yet clear.

The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Fred Loya El Paso Christmas Lights Show might return this year

EL PASO, Texas -- The light show at Fred Loya's home is the destination for thousands of El Pasoans every year. This year, things may be a little different, as he may partner with the County for the Holiday Lights at Ascarate Park to increase tourism. Fred Loya has canceled the annual show since 2020 due to The post Fred Loya El Paso Christmas Lights Show might return this year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Report: El Paso third-cheapest city for household bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows the average household in El Paso pays $1,675 per month in common bills. That mark is the third-lowest monthly average in the country among 50 large cities reviewed as part of a study by Doxo.com. The national average is $2,003 per month, meaning El Paso households […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two killed in Upper Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and first responders are at the scene of a serious crash that claimed the lives of two people in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. It happened at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Road and involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. Emergency […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain storms hit the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary

Representative Veronica Escobar and Judge Ricardo SamaniegoScreenshot from Twitter. After thousands of migrants have crossed from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, President Joe Biden was looking for a way to help the state manage the crisis. After months of working with Mexico, the President issued a new order. This will limit the number of Venezuelan migrants who can legitimately stay in the United States.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Boo at the Zoo returns Oct. 22-23 with lots of Halloween fun

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to Boo at the Zoo. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at 4001 Paisano.  The zoo says families can expect some ZOO-rrific fun while celebrating Halloween. Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy trick-or-treat candy stations sponsored by Raising […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy