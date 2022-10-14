EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look.

Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing.

Another 7-Eleven located on Mesa and Festival is under construction.

The color scheme for that location is not yet clear.

The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA .