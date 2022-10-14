Read full article on original website
Related
How Utah's Evan McMullin could become a key U.S. Senate power broker
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - If U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin succeeds in unseating Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, he could occupy a uniquely powerful role as an independent ready to work with either party in the narrowly divided chamber.
State Senate rejects abortion bill
South Carolina Senators have again rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state. However, they left open a small chance Tuesday some compromise could be reached.
Comments / 0