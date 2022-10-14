Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" is being billed as a big one, but one person who won't be there to see it live is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. That's because news broke earlier today that Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the unfortunate setback, everything else looks set to go according to plan for tonight's show, with PWInsider reporting that "Road Dogg" Brian James, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be taking charge. It should also be noted that James was present for last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as well.

