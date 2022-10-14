Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown
AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
ComicBook
Watch Bobby Lashley Destroy Brock Lesnar to Open WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley opened this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding Brock Lesnar come out to the ring and answer for what he did last week, and the segment ended with "The All Mighty" obliterating "The Beast." Lesnar slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, but before either man could exchange words Lashley went straight on the offensive. He wound up spearing Lesnar through the ringside barricade, then broke free from security to spear Lesnar again over the commentary table. He then drove Lesnar through the table, capitalizing the beatdown.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins To Defend US Title On WWE Raw
Seth “Freakin” Rollins will make his first defense of the United States Title on WWE Monday Night Raw against a familiar opponent. The October 10th episode of Raw saw Bobby Lashley defending the US Title against Seth Rollins. Prior to the match, Lashley did a promo about how he was a proud US Champion while mentioning some of the men he’s defeated in WWE – Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre among them. That led to Lesnar making an unadvertised return leading to a cheap attack on Lashley that included an F5 along with a Kimura Lock submission on the left arm.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is 'Point Person' At WWE Raw With Triple H Out
Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" is being billed as a big one, but one person who won't be there to see it live is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. That's because news broke earlier today that Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the unfortunate setback, everything else looks set to go according to plan for tonight's show, with PWInsider reporting that "Road Dogg" Brian James, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be taking charge. It should also be noted that James was present for last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as well.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Heavily Resisted Rey Mysterio’s WWE Main Event Push
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Hilariously Does Roman Reigns Moves At WWE Live Event (VIDEO)
As the Honorary Uce in WWE’s The Bloodline group, Sami Zayn is constantly trying to impress “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns even at live events. That’s because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns leads the group that also contains the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa and the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
Yardbarker
Brock Lesnar, several matches set for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw
WWE has several matches/segments announced for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After attacking Bobby Lashley last week, Brock Lesnar will be on tonight's show. Since WWE is building towards the Crown Jewel show, it looks like they will set up a match to take place in Saudi Arabia. Also,...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Set To Miss WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has been going through some big changes ever since Triple H was put in charge of creative, but it doesn’t look like The Game will be in attendance for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. PWInsider is reporting that the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Praises ‘Master’ Villain Jerry Lawler
Bret Hart spoke about memorable matches he’s had in WWE against Glenn Jacobs and Jerry “The King” Lawler on the most recent edition of “Table For 3. The episode featured Hart, Lawler, and Kane. In 1995 at King of the Ring, Hart and Lawler would square...
PWMania
Triple H To Miss Tonight’s WWE RAW Due to Testing Positive for COVID-19
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to PWInsider, WWE sources confirmed Triple H’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and he will miss tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. Triple H is claimed to be in high spirits and to be feeling well, but he will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Clark Connors Wants To Be The Brock Lesnar Of NJPW’s Junior Division
Clark Connors shared his goal of being the NJPW Junior Division’s version of Brock Lesnar while speaking with Ringsiders Wrestling for a new interview. Here are the highlights:. The market for NJPW in the UK:. “I think so. I think New Japan, for some reason there’s that connection between...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Topeka, Kansas 10/16/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory (with a Stunner) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth (in 3 minutes) Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis was ejected from ringside. Dolph...
PWMania
Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.
