EKU Sports
Sharpless Scores Penalty Kick, EKU Defeats Jacksonville State 1-0
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Eastern Kentucky soccer rebounds after a loss last Thursday, completing the away portion of its ASUN regular season matches with a 1-0 victory over Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Complex. With the win, EKU moves to 8-5-2 overall and 4-3-2 in conference...
EKU Sports
EKU Falls At First Place Kennesaw State
KENNESAW, Ga. – — Molly Michalak had eight kills and hit .304 for the match, but EKU fell 3-0 at first place Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Owls won by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20. Michalak made just one error in 23 attempts, had six digs, three blocks and one ace.Sarah Mitchell contributed a team-best nine kills. Chloe Mason had 15 assists and seven digs.
EKU Sports
Colonels Drop Thriller To Sam Houston
RICHMOND, Ky. – The EKU football team took a lead against FBS-transitioning opponent Sam Houston with just over a minute remaining but fell 25-17 on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. EKU held SHS to a field goal on its opening drive, but the Bearkat...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season
The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
EKU Sports
Zabaleta-Larranaga Finishes In Seventh Place, Eight Men Run Personal-Best Times at XC 23 Invitational
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams ran at the XC 23 Invitational at Panorama Farms for the second consecutive year, where the men finished in fifth place with 136 points while the women had 303 points leading to a 13th place finish. Eight men clocked a personal-best 8K time on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State
Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking
Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
aseaofblue.com
Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware
With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
Kentucky Kernel
The 2022 Big Blue Campout: A Big Blue disappointment
The Big Blue Madness campout is a tradition that has been around on the University of Kentucky’s campus for several years. Every year, hundreds of Kentucky basketball fans rush to pitch their tents outside of Memorial Coliseum and experience a day of little sleep but loads of fun. When...
Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits
It's officially crossover season in Lexington. While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. What's bigger than any potential ...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s. Some snow showers and flurries, from a...
Election ’22: NKY to decide two state Senate races on Nov. 8 — Williams, Barton; Frommeyer, Heinrich
20th Senate District: Gex Williams and Teresa Azbill. In what is considered the most competitive race for the Kentucky Senate this fall, a former state senator and a former county judge-executive are battling each other in the newly drawn 20th District that stretches from Kenton County to Franklin County. The...
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
Corbin woman airlifted after she was reportedly struck by semitrailer
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a Thursday pedestrian-vehicle collision in Laurel County.
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
