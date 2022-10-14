ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Sharpless Scores Penalty Kick, EKU Defeats Jacksonville State 1-0

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Eastern Kentucky soccer rebounds after a loss last Thursday, completing the away portion of its ASUN regular season matches with a 1-0 victory over Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Complex. With the win, EKU moves to 8-5-2 overall and 4-3-2 in conference...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

EKU Falls At First Place Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. – — Molly Michalak had eight kills and hit .304 for the match, but EKU fell 3-0 at first place Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Owls won by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20. Michalak made just one error in 23 attempts, had six digs, three blocks and one ace.Sarah Mitchell contributed a team-best nine kills. Chloe Mason had 15 assists and seven digs.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Drop Thriller To Sam Houston

RICHMOND, Ky. – The EKU football team took a lead against FBS-transitioning opponent Sam Houston with just over a minute remaining but fell 25-17 on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. EKU held SHS to a field goal on its opening drive, but the Bearkat...
RICHMOND, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season

The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State

Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
aseaofblue.com

Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware

With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

The 2022 Big Blue Campout: A Big Blue disappointment

The Big Blue Madness campout is a tradition that has been around on the University of Kentucky’s campus for several years. Every year, hundreds of Kentucky basketball fans rush to pitch their tents outside of Memorial Coliseum and experience a day of little sleep but loads of fun. When...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits

It's officially crossover season in Lexington.  While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena.  What's bigger than any potential ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s. Some snow showers and flurries, from a...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
KENTUCKY STATE

