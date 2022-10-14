ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trent Beretta Reveals He Never Worked Directly With Vince McMahon In The WWE

AEW Star Trent Beretta recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as his stint in the WWE from 2007 to 2013 and how he never worked directly with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, when he was still working there. Trent Beretta said:. “I never worked directly...
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
WWE Reportedly Back to Trying to Load Up Raw and Smackdown Rosters

— The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is back to trying to “load up” the Raw and Smackdown rosters and that to accomplish that, the company has been contacting a number of former talents to come back. Sarah Rowe is one wrestler who will be back (as Sarah Logan) and expected to be back with the Viking Raiders, where her husband Erik is a member.
The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold

The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Mike Chioda Says Cody Rhodes Tried To Get Him A Position In AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former AEW Star Cody Rhodes tried to get him a position in the company to train the referees or to help them out in any other way he can.
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping

A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
Backstage News on WWE Superstar Impressing Officials With His Improvements

-- While several WWE superstars have been doing the best work of their careers recently, a surprising name is also getting kudos backstage. Angelo Dawkins has been drawing rave reviews from WWE higher ups for the improvements he has made to his in-ring ability, his wrestling style and even his physique and it has in turn led to more work for him over the last few months, as per fightfulselect.com. To put it into context, Dawkins has been in as many singles matches in the past 3-4 months as he had in the previous year from April 2021 to May 2022.
Max Caster Comments On Canadian Fan Reaction, Popularity Of The Acclaimed

Max Caster of The Acclaimed took to social media this week to comment on the reactions from the Canadian fans at AEW Dynamite in Toronto, ONT. this past Wednesday night. The AEW star who is one-half of the World Tag-Team Champions took to Twitter and shared a clip of his entrance freestyle rap from this week's show.
Brian Gewirtz Says Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Kill Two Top WWE Executives

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed a wild and crazy moment about Shane McMahon and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. Gewirtz revealed an excerpt from his book "There’s Just One Problem," in which he spoke about the early days of the XFL and how Shane pulled WWE Hall of Famer Micheal "P.S." Hayes as well as Bruce Prichard aside and told them that if anything happened to his sister Stephanie McMahon he would legitimately kill them.
Taylor Wilde Admits Being Nervous Ahead Of Return To IMPACT Wrestling In 2021

Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview covering her career in the pro wrestling business. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockout admitted being nervous ahead of her promotional return back in 2021. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On having self-doubts prior to...
Sam Adonis Claims MLW Made Him An Offer He Couldn't Refuse, Talks Balancing AAA/MLW

Sam Adonis recently appeared as a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AAA and MLW veteran spoke about his recent offer from Major League Wrestling, as well as balancing his work with the promotion and AAA.
Kevin Nash Talks About Potential nWo Night On WWE Raw, Comments On DX Reunion

What did Kevin Nash think of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night Raw?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this during the latest installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
All Elite Wrestling Star Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

Does former Nine-Time WWE Champion Triple H belong on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling?. During his recent appearance on Not Sam Wrestling, Maxwell Jacob Friedman explained why the current WWE Chief Content Officer would be on his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Check out the highlights below. On Triple H:
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

