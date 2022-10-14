Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Cameron Grimes def. Akira Tozawa in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Duke Hudson in a Singles Match. WWE...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will hold an episode of WWE RAW later tonight inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and it was previously announced that brand-new WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship against Matt Riddle. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE Monday...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (10/15): Phoenix, Arizona
On Saturday night, World Wrestling Entertainment set up shop inside Phoenix, Arizona's Footprint Center, where Smackdown Superstars Liv Morgan, Hit Row, Drew McIntyre, and more hit the ring for battle. Check out the results from Saturday Night's Main Event below:. Saturday Night's Main Event (Phoenix, Arizona) – Madcap Moss def....
rajah.com
WWE Raw Spoiler: Hall of Famer Scheduled for Tonight's Raw and Possibly More
-- Fightfulselect is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw. JBL was most recently on WWE Smackdown last month recruiting Happy Corbin in what appeared to be some sort of storyline for the latter, but nothing has since been mentioned. --...
rajah.com
Updated Betting Odds Released For The WWE NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc
WWE will hold their WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event this Saturday, October 22nd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, 6 matches have been made...
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Officials Who Are Leading Tonight's Monday Night Raw
-- As noted earlier, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is absent from tonight's WWE Raw, the first time he hasn't physically been at a TV event since coming into power earlier this year. In his absence, Brian James (aka Road Dogg) is the main person heading things up with Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes also providing support with the three of leading the creative process. With HHH not there, it is said to very much be a "team effort."
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (10/15): Gainesville, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place from the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center in Gainesville, Florida. The show saw reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen take on Schism (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For This Tuesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Tuesday inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle.
rajah.com
Planned Matches, Segments & Notes For Tonight's WWE Raw (Spoilers)
Below is the lineup and some notes for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw as per fightfulselect.com:. - Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz: If Lumis wins, he gets a contract. - JBL is planned for a return tonight, complete with entrance. Baron Corbin will be with him. - Elias' return will...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon, Athena vs. Jody Threat, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis, Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne and Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
rajah.com
Sheamus Wants Singles Match Showdown With Solo Sikoa
"The Celtic Warrior" is on a mission to take out The Bloodline. Following his involvement in the fatal-four-way match on this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus took to social media to make it clear what he wants next. A singles match showdown with Solo Sikoa. "The end of the...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Back to Trying to Load Up Raw and Smackdown Rosters
— The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is back to trying to “load up” the Raw and Smackdown rosters and that to accomplish that, the company has been contacting a number of former talents to come back. Sarah Rowe is one wrestler who will be back (as Sarah Logan) and expected to be back with the Viking Raiders, where her husband Erik is a member.
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance
During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
rajah.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (10/16): Topeka, Kansas
WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from the Landon Arena in Topeka, Kansas. The show saw WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins put his WWE United States Title on the line against Matt Riddle in a Street Fight in the main event. Below are the results...
rajah.com
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
rajah.com
Tag Team Match Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw; Updated Lineup For Monday's Episode
-- WWE announced today that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action this coming Monday on Raw as they battle Alpha Academy - Chad Gable & Otis. It will be the first match for Gallows & Anderson since returning to WWE earlier this week after having been previously released back in 2020. The duo returned to align with AJ Styles in his feud against Judgment Day.
Comments / 0