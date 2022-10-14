ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star

Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
WWE
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE
PWMania

Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s worth noting that...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)

The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ewrestlingnews.com

Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
WWE
rajah.com

NXT Level Up Highlights (10/14): Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne, More

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Two of the brightest up-and-comers in Dante Chen and Myles Borne collide again in a thrilling contest. Tank...
WWE
rajah.com

The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold

The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
WWE
rajah.com

The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance

During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
WWE
rajah.com

WWE
rajah.com

WWE NXT Live Results (10/15): Gainesville, Florida

WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place from the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center in Gainesville, Florida. The show saw reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen take on Schism (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rajah.com

Backstage News on WWE Superstar Impressing Officials With His Improvements

-- While several WWE superstars have been doing the best work of their careers recently, a surprising name is also getting kudos backstage. Angelo Dawkins has been drawing rave reviews from WWE higher ups for the improvements he has made to his in-ring ability, his wrestling style and even his physique and it has in turn led to more work for him over the last few months, as per fightfulselect.com. To put it into context, Dawkins has been in as many singles matches in the past 3-4 months as he had in the previous year from April 2021 to May 2022.
WWE
rajah.com

WWE News: NXT Live Event Note, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing

-- WWE NXT will set up shop inside Gainesville, Florida's Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center later this evening, where NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be in action. Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, and more will also be in action.
GAINESVILLE, FL

