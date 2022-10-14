Read full article on original website
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with Seth Rollins defending the US Title in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results from the Sioux City, Iowa show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Yardbarker
Watch: Kane returns during a Cage Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman: Raw, Oct. 16, 2017
Crawling out from the depths beneath the ring, The Big Red Monster interrupts a cage match between The Monster Among Men and The Big Dog. #Kane25 Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
PWMania
Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s worth noting that...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (10/14): Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Two of the brightest up-and-comers in Dante Chen and Myles Borne collide again in a thrilling contest. Tank...
rajah.com
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold
The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Lineup (10/15): Seth "Freakin Rollins vs Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross
Multiple WWE Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Superstars will be in action this evening. On Saturday night, WWE will set up shop in Sioux City, Iowa, as well as Phoenix, Arizona, where the red and blue brands will host Saturday Night's Main Event. Check out the advertised lineup for both...
rajah.com
The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance
During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
rajah.com
WWE Announces A Huge Segment And A Massive Match For Next Week's Episode Of WWE RAW
rajah.com
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On Her Smackdown Debut, Superstars Visit Game Shop (Video)
-- After teaming with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez on Friday's Smackdown, NXT's own Roxanne Perez shared the following stetement on Twitter:. Perez is the winner of the 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a brand new episode of UpUpDownDown is now avialable on the...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (10/15): Gainesville, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place from the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center in Gainesville, Florida. The show saw reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen take on Schism (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Superstar Impressing Officials With His Improvements
-- While several WWE superstars have been doing the best work of their careers recently, a surprising name is also getting kudos backstage. Angelo Dawkins has been drawing rave reviews from WWE higher ups for the improvements he has made to his in-ring ability, his wrestling style and even his physique and it has in turn led to more work for him over the last few months, as per fightfulselect.com. To put it into context, Dawkins has been in as many singles matches in the past 3-4 months as he had in the previous year from April 2021 to May 2022.
rajah.com
PCO Wants ROH Title Showdown With Chris Jericho, Explains Pulling Out Of MLW Fightland
PCO recently appeared as a guest on Captain's Corner for an in-depth interview. During the appearance, the longtime wrestling star spoke about wanting an ROH Championship showdown with Chris Jericho, as well as why he didn't work a past MLW Fightland show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Live Event Note, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing
-- WWE NXT will set up shop inside Gainesville, Florida's Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center later this evening, where NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be in action. Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, and more will also be in action.
