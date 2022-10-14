ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO