Henderson County, NC

my40.tv

Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools

School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC

