ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Announce They’re Having A Baby Boy

By Marsha Badger
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWTn4_0iZBkLWo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dpdrz_0iZBkLWo00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Over the last couple of months, we’ve documented Jhene Aiko’s growing baby bump. Now we’re happy to announce that the pint-sized singer and her boyfriend, Big Sean, will welcome a baby boy to their family. In a clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the couple announced the gender of their baby during last night’s show.

As Aiko and Sean wrapped up a song together on stage, the rapper says over the mic, “L.A., make some noise.” Aiko chimes in, “Make some noise for our baby boy!” Sean then walks over to her, cradles her stomach and says, “Make some noise for our baby boy!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

The crowd screamed with joy and approval while Sean finished the song. This is the rapper’s first child, and Aiko’s second. The W.A.Y.S. singer has a daughter with O’Ryan Browder, Omarion’s younger brother.

Aiko and Sean have been dating since since 2016. In an interview with Billboard , the rapper discussed is relationship with the singer saying, “Jhené is more than just a friend. I don’t know how else to describe it — me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment — something that will last and be different from the rest.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

DON’T MISS…

Jhene Aiko Serves Y2K Maternity Fashion In Her Latest Music Video Shoot

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable

12 Times Jhene Aiko Gave Us Fashion Killa Vibes On The Red Carpet

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Comments / 0

Related
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive

Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’

Ashanti has seemingly responded to Irv Gotti‘s recent comments about her on a remix of Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On.”. The former Murder Inc. singer features on a new version of Puff Daddy’s single alongside Bryson Tiller and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, which was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97. On it, she appears to call Gotti “obsessed” for repeatedly talking about her in interviews.
MUSIC
defpen

NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’

Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Explains How Big L Damaged His Relationship With Ma$e: ‘That Shit Was Foul’

Fat Joe has recalled how Big L hurt his relationship with Ma$e one night at the legendary New York City venue, The Tunnel. The Bronx rapper recently guested on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast alongside Angie Martinez. While reflecting on their memories of The Tunnel, which shuttered in 2001, Joe recalled the fateful encounter with the late D.I.T.C. MC and Bad Boy hitmaker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Nicki Minaj Called Out the Grammys For Recategorizing "Super Freaky Girl" as Pop

"Super Freaky Girl" will compete in pop categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and Nicki Minaj is not happy about it. The artist submitted the song to the rap category, but the Recording Academy said the sampling of "Super Freak" by Rick James meant it's designated as pop. In a series of social media posts on Oct. 13, Minaj criticized the committee for "moving the goal post," pointing out the fact that this decision doesn't align with the way the award show has categorized songs in the past. The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz

Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Deliver “G.L.H.” Collaboration

Cam’ron, Mase, and Jadakiss’ Three Headed Monster tour was unfortunately cancelled earlier this week, and while the New York trio won’t be hitting the road to entertain their fans, they did deliver a new joint track called “G.L.H.” to tie audiences over in the meantime.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Wants To Put Out Collaborative Album With Baton Rouge Artists

NBA YoungBoy is already planning another album, and he wants to release a collaborative project with only artists from his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YoungBoy’s engineer, dropped the news on Instagram with a video of him making the call to all Baton Rouge artists. According to Goldberg, the criteria for being featured on the album isn’t as extensive as you might think.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti

He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy