PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Bray Wyatt appears following his Extreme Rules return
Bray Wyatt has WWE SmackDown in his hands. Once known as The Fiend, Wyatt made an all-time great return at Extreme Rules after a 19-month hiatus from the company. Wyatt leads his fireflies into the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. Wyatt had...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Updates for Next Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has announced a big segment and match for next Monday’s RAW. Brock Lesnar returned to RAW this week and attacked Bobby Lashley, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Lashley later challenged Lesnar to come to RAW to face him in the ring. WWE has now confirmed that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Yardbarker
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a “big money deal” to return to WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE this past week on Raw when they aided AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest). Gallows and Anderson had been working for NJPW before returning to WWE and will continue to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
rajah.com
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Appears On NBC Sports, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
-- Following his return to WWE Smackdown On FOX, the 'Top 10' moments from Bray Wyatt's career are available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Watch the greatest moments from Bray Wyatt’s unique career, from his first victory to championship wins to his Extreme Rules 2022 return. -- In other...
rajah.com
PCO Wants ROH Title Showdown With Chris Jericho, Explains Pulling Out Of MLW Fightland
PCO recently appeared as a guest on Captain's Corner for an in-depth interview. During the appearance, the longtime wrestling star spoke about wanting an ROH Championship showdown with Chris Jericho, as well as why he didn't work a past MLW Fightland show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold
The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Superstar Impressing Officials With His Improvements
-- While several WWE superstars have been doing the best work of their careers recently, a surprising name is also getting kudos backstage. Angelo Dawkins has been drawing rave reviews from WWE higher ups for the improvements he has made to his in-ring ability, his wrestling style and even his physique and it has in turn led to more work for him over the last few months, as per fightfulselect.com. To put it into context, Dawkins has been in as many singles matches in the past 3-4 months as he had in the previous year from April 2021 to May 2022.
rajah.com
The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance
During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
rajah.com
Trent Beretta Talks Rumored Plans For Him In NJPW Before He Left The Company And Joined AEW
AEW Star Trent Beretta recently had a conversation with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as the rumored plans NJPW had for him before he left the company and joined All Elite Wrestling. Trent Beretta said:. “I don’t know if that’s true either, I don’t know. I don’t...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Superstar Announces New CLICK Project
Former WWE Champion, Smackdown Superstar, and New Day member Kofi Kingston announced the launch of the CLICK Project today. In a post on Instagram, Kingston revealed his plans to help students in Ghana:. Kingston will go one on one with Sami Zayn on this evenings edition of Smackdown On FOX.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Tony Khan Is Easy To Work With, Feels In A Position To Succeed In AEW
Matt Hardy feels like he is in a position to succeed. The longtime pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview, during which he spoke about what it is like to work for Tony Khan, as well as his thoughts on his current standing in AEW.
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (10/14): Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Two of the brightest up-and-comers in Dante Chen and Myles Borne collide again in a thrilling contest. Tank...
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
rajah.com
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On Current NXT Superstar
During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons, and said the following:. “I’m gonna just put it out there man. Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house. You can huff and puff, but you ain’t about to blow this house down. I’m serious man. So, Nikkita Lyons is definitely — I’m looking forward to uh being there and and pushing her to that next level yeah.”
