-- While several WWE superstars have been doing the best work of their careers recently, a surprising name is also getting kudos backstage. Angelo Dawkins has been drawing rave reviews from WWE higher ups for the improvements he has made to his in-ring ability, his wrestling style and even his physique and it has in turn led to more work for him over the last few months, as per fightfulselect.com. To put it into context, Dawkins has been in as many singles matches in the past 3-4 months as he had in the previous year from April 2021 to May 2022.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO