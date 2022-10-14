ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
411mania.com

Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Yardbarker

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a “big money deal” to return to WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE this past week on Raw when they aided AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest). Gallows and Anderson had been working for NJPW before returning to WWE and will continue to...
ewrestlingnews.com

Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins

WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
rajah.com

WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Appears On NBC Sports, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)

-- Following his return to WWE Smackdown On FOX, the 'Top 10' moments from Bray Wyatt's career are available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Watch the greatest moments from Bray Wyatt’s unique career, from his first victory to championship wins to his Extreme Rules 2022 return. -- In other...
rajah.com

The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold

The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com

Backstage News on WWE Superstar Impressing Officials With His Improvements

-- While several WWE superstars have been doing the best work of their careers recently, a surprising name is also getting kudos backstage. Angelo Dawkins has been drawing rave reviews from WWE higher ups for the improvements he has made to his in-ring ability, his wrestling style and even his physique and it has in turn led to more work for him over the last few months, as per fightfulselect.com. To put it into context, Dawkins has been in as many singles matches in the past 3-4 months as he had in the previous year from April 2021 to May 2022.
rajah.com

The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance

During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
rajah.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar Announces New CLICK Project

Former WWE Champion, Smackdown Superstar, and New Day member Kofi Kingston announced the launch of the CLICK Project today. In a post on Instagram, Kingston revealed his plans to help students in Ghana:. Kingston will go one on one with Sami Zayn on this evenings edition of Smackdown On FOX.
rajah.com

NXT Level Up Highlights (10/14): Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne, More

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Two of the brightest up-and-comers in Dante Chen and Myles Borne collide again in a thrilling contest. Tank...
PWMania

Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule

In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
rajah.com

Booker T Shares His Thoughts On Current NXT Superstar

During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons, and said the following:. “I’m gonna just put it out there man. Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house. You can huff and puff, but you ain’t about to blow this house down. I’m serious man. So, Nikkita Lyons is definitely — I’m looking forward to uh being there and and pushing her to that next level yeah.”
