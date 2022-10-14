ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

rajah.com

AEW News: Chris Jericho Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension Increasing Responsibilties

-- AEW announced this morning that Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension to remain with the company through 2025. With the new deal, Jericho will expand his responsibilities to include roles as a producer and a creative advisor while continuing to mentor young talent. CHRIS JERICHO SIGNS EXTENSION WITH...
rajah.com

Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
rajah.com

MLW Announces New Tag Team Match For Their 2022 Fightland Event

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced, via a press release, that the Samoan Swat Team will be taking on The FBI in a Tag Team Match at their 2022 Fightland Event on Sunday, October 30 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full press release...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Back to Trying to Load Up Raw and Smackdown Rosters

— The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is back to trying to “load up” the Raw and Smackdown rosters and that to accomplish that, the company has been contacting a number of former talents to come back. Sarah Rowe is one wrestler who will be back (as Sarah Logan) and expected to be back with the Viking Raiders, where her husband Erik is a member.
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
CONNECTICUT STATE
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
LOUISIANA STATE
rajah.com

The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance

During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
rajah.com

Brian Gewirtz Says Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Kill Two Top WWE Executives

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed a wild and crazy moment about Shane McMahon and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. Gewirtz revealed an excerpt from his book "There’s Just One Problem," in which he spoke about the early days of the XFL and how Shane pulled WWE Hall of Famer Micheal "P.S." Hayes as well as Bruce Prichard aside and told them that if anything happened to his sister Stephanie McMahon he would legitimately kill them.
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Talks The Good Brothers Returning To The WWE

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed topics such as The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) making their WWE return on a recent episode of WWE RAW and what that means for the promotion going forward.
rajah.com

The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold

The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com

Mike Chioda Says Cody Rhodes Tried To Get Him A Position In AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former AEW Star Cody Rhodes tried to get him a position in the company to train the referees or to help them out in any other way he can.
rajah.com

Trent Beretta Reveals He Never Worked Directly With Vince McMahon In The WWE

AEW Star Trent Beretta recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as his stint in the WWE from 2007 to 2013 and how he never worked directly with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, when he was still working there. Trent Beretta said:. “I never worked directly...
rajah.com

More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com

Kevin Nash Talks About Potential nWo Night On WWE Raw, Comments On DX Reunion

What did Kevin Nash think of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night Raw?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this during the latest installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com

AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight’s Special Tuesday Night Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley put his AEW World Title on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page, current Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defend her Interim AEW Women's World Title against Hikaru Shida, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho defend his title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix and PAC) put their titles on the line against "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor).
CINCINNATI, OH
rajah.com

Rosa Mendes Reflects On 2010 Slammy Award, Training To Join LayCool

During her appearance on Ring the Belle, WWE alumnus Rosa Mendes reflected on the 2010 Slammy's, where she earned the award for Best Use of Exercise Equipment. Check out the highlights below. On training to join forces with LayCool:. “Oh my God. Where was that going? I had this idea....

