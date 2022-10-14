Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed a wild and crazy moment about Shane McMahon and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. Gewirtz revealed an excerpt from his book "There’s Just One Problem," in which he spoke about the early days of the XFL and how Shane pulled WWE Hall of Famer Micheal "P.S." Hayes as well as Bruce Prichard aside and told them that if anything happened to his sister Stephanie McMahon he would legitimately kill them.

