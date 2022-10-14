Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW News: Chris Jericho Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension Increasing Responsibilties
-- AEW announced this morning that Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension to remain with the company through 2025. With the new deal, Jericho will expand his responsibilities to include roles as a producer and a creative advisor while continuing to mentor young talent. CHRIS JERICHO SIGNS EXTENSION WITH...
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
rajah.com
MLW Announces New Tag Team Match For Their 2022 Fightland Event
Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced, via a press release, that the Samoan Swat Team will be taking on The FBI in a Tag Team Match at their 2022 Fightland Event on Sunday, October 30 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full press release...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Back to Trying to Load Up Raw and Smackdown Rosters
— The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is back to trying to “load up” the Raw and Smackdown rosters and that to accomplish that, the company has been contacting a number of former talents to come back. Sarah Rowe is one wrestler who will be back (as Sarah Logan) and expected to be back with the Viking Raiders, where her husband Erik is a member.
rajah.com
PCO Wants ROH Title Showdown With Chris Jericho, Explains Pulling Out Of MLW Fightland
PCO recently appeared as a guest on Captain's Corner for an in-depth interview. During the appearance, the longtime wrestling star spoke about wanting an ROH Championship showdown with Chris Jericho, as well as why he didn't work a past MLW Fightland show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
rajah.com
The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance
During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
rajah.com
Trent Beretta Talks Rumored Plans For Him In NJPW Before He Left The Company And Joined AEW
AEW Star Trent Beretta recently had a conversation with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as the rumored plans NJPW had for him before he left the company and joined All Elite Wrestling. Trent Beretta said:. “I don’t know if that’s true either, I don’t know. I don’t...
rajah.com
Brian Gewirtz Says Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Kill Two Top WWE Executives
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed a wild and crazy moment about Shane McMahon and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. Gewirtz revealed an excerpt from his book "There’s Just One Problem," in which he spoke about the early days of the XFL and how Shane pulled WWE Hall of Famer Micheal "P.S." Hayes as well as Bruce Prichard aside and told them that if anything happened to his sister Stephanie McMahon he would legitimately kill them.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks The Good Brothers Returning To The WWE
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed topics such as The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) making their WWE return on a recent episode of WWE RAW and what that means for the promotion going forward.
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold
The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Says Cody Rhodes Tried To Get Him A Position In AEW
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former AEW Star Cody Rhodes tried to get him a position in the company to train the referees or to help them out in any other way he can.
rajah.com
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
rajah.com
Trent Beretta Reveals He Never Worked Directly With Vince McMahon In The WWE
AEW Star Trent Beretta recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as his stint in the WWE from 2007 to 2013 and how he never worked directly with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, when he was still working there. Trent Beretta said:. “I never worked directly...
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Talks About Potential nWo Night On WWE Raw, Comments On DX Reunion
What did Kevin Nash think of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night Raw?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this during the latest installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com
AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight’s Special Tuesday Night Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley put his AEW World Title on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page, current Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defend her Interim AEW Women's World Title against Hikaru Shida, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho defend his title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix and PAC) put their titles on the line against "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor).
rajah.com
Updated Betting Odds Released For The WWE NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc
WWE will hold their WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event this Saturday, October 22nd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, 6 matches have been made...
rajah.com
Rosa Mendes Reflects On 2010 Slammy Award, Training To Join LayCool
During her appearance on Ring the Belle, WWE alumnus Rosa Mendes reflected on the 2010 Slammy's, where she earned the award for Best Use of Exercise Equipment. Check out the highlights below. On training to join forces with LayCool:. “Oh my God. Where was that going? I had this idea....
