Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
Another Unknown Trademark Filed By WWE

WWE recently filed to trademark the term “LYRA VALKYRIA” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. At this time it is not known what this phrase is related to, or if it will be the new moniker for a certain talent. The...
Bret Hart Praises ‘Master’ Villain Jerry Lawler

Bret Hart spoke about memorable matches he’s had in WWE against Glenn Jacobs and Jerry “The King” Lawler on the most recent edition of “Table For 3. The episode featured Hart, Lawler, and Kane. In 1995 at King of the Ring, Hart and Lawler would square...
WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled

A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
Jim Ross Names Who He Thinks Is The Most Talented In-Ring Performer Ever

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the legendary announcer stated that he thinks Eddie Guerrerro is the best in-ring performer of all-time. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had...
Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s IMPACT On AXS

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matchups on Twitter for next week’s (October 20th) television episode on AXS TV. Joe Hendry takes on Jason Hotch, and Taylor Wilde battles Mia Yim in the Knockouts Division. -Heath & Rhino vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) -Rich Swann vs....
Mike Chioda: ‘I Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Leave AEW For WWE’

Mike Chioda joined “The Universal Wrestling Podcast” to talk about some of his shots with AEW. The former WWE referee noted that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE shocked him earlier this year. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot of talent over there right now,” Chioda said....
Kimber Lee Confirms That She Is Still Signed With IMPACT

Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Kimber Lee, who confirmed with the publication that she is still with IMPACT Wrestling, as the deal she signed was for three years. That and more can be found in the highlights below. Says she signed a three-year deal...
Jim Ross Discusses The Acclaimed’s Rise In AEW

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the AEW commentator spoke about The Acclaimed’s rise in AEW and why they are his favorite team in wrestling:. “Pleasantly surprised they’ve gotten over. They’re two good kids, and they have the...
Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
MJF Names WWE Star He Loves, Talks His Wrestling Goals

MJF appeared on the Notsam Wrestling podcast this week to talk about AEW and more. Here are the highlights:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect. Like I said, and I’ve said it in interviews constantly, if you are not watching every product out there available, then you can’t be the best version of yourself and then you won’t make the most amount of money. Corbin is a guy that understands that. So he watched my product. He saw me. I watched his product. I saw him, and we both went. Yep. That guy gets it. It’s just that simple.”
Erick Redbeard Shares What WWE Originally Wanted Him To Have In His Pet Cage

Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Erick Redbeard, where the duo discussed a number of different topics. Highlights are below. Not being ready for his story to stop in WWE when he got released:. “I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that adventure....
Mr. Kennedy Takes Responsibility For Real Life Issues With Top WWE Superstars

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling program recently conducted an interview with former Money In The Bank winner Mr. Kennedy, who spoke on a number of topics, including how he had real-life issues with Randy Orton and John Cena, issues that he acknowledges were partly on him. Check out Kennedy’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Jim Cornette Discusses The Good Brothers Returning To WWE

On the October 10th episode of WWE Raw, The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows became the latest former stars to return to WWE as they reunited with AJ Styles. Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on The Good Brothers returning to WWE on his Jim Cornette Experience:. “I mean,...

