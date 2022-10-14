MJF appeared on the Notsam Wrestling podcast this week to talk about AEW and more. Here are the highlights:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect. Like I said, and I’ve said it in interviews constantly, if you are not watching every product out there available, then you can’t be the best version of yourself and then you won’t make the most amount of money. Corbin is a guy that understands that. So he watched my product. He saw me. I watched his product. I saw him, and we both went. Yep. That guy gets it. It’s just that simple.”

1 DAY AGO