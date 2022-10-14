ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Hyundai, Kia parts maker told no more child laborers, feds say

Federal officials say a federal court has ordered an Alabama car parts supplier of Hyundai and Kia to stop using illegal child laborers. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the federal court order to stop an Alexander City manufacturer of Hyundai and Kia auto parts from employing 13-, 14- and 15-year-old workers illegally, and to prevent the company from shipping or delivering any goods produced in violation of federal child labor laws.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Ohio Capital Journal

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ALABAMA STATE

