Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Alabama to execute murderer tonight
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators on Thursday that her husband was "unaware" of her texts with Mark Meadows. She blamed the committee for leaking the texts, calling the 2020 election a "Heist," to the news media. She said her husband learned of her texts after the leak while in...
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
AOL Corp
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
In a blow to the NRA, judge allows New York's attorney general to seek a court-imposed monitor and demand Wayne LaPierre forfeit millions
NY AG Letitia James gets a green light to seek financial monitoring for the NRA and to pursue multi-million-dollar penalties from CEO Wayne LaPierre.
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
I’m a former Florida Supreme Court justice who will vote yes to retain five justices | Column
As a recently retired Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, I worked closely with and know well all five members of the court who are on the Nov. 8 ballot for merit retention. Each deserves a “yes” vote. First, all five are as exceptionally good people of integrity,...
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting
Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Alabama Hyundai, Kia parts maker told no more child laborers, feds say
Federal officials say a federal court has ordered an Alabama car parts supplier of Hyundai and Kia to stop using illegal child laborers. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the federal court order to stop an Alexander City manufacturer of Hyundai and Kia auto parts from employing 13-, 14- and 15-year-old workers illegally, and to prevent the company from shipping or delivering any goods produced in violation of federal child labor laws.
Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Missouri Supreme Court will not discipline former Jackson County prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled former Jackson County prosecutor Amy McGowan did not violate rules and won't have her law license suspended.
Comments / 6