Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News
It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' demoralizing loss vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady dropped a couple of loud F-bombs while yelling at his offensive line on the sideline
Tom Brady has thrown a number of fits on the sideline during his legendary career and we can add another one to the list from Sunday’s Bucs-Steelers game as he was heard screaming at his offensive lineman on the bench in the first half. Brady and the Bucs got...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
What Deion Sanders told No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter to get him to sign with Jackson State
During a '60 Minutes' interview, Travis Hunter said Deion Sanders' talk of the opportunity to 'shine a light' on HBCUs brought him to Jackson State.
Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Berks County, Pa. early Sunday morning. He was 32 years old. WFMZ says Dennard was shot at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, outside of Reading. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Dennard’s death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Report: Panthers listening to trade offers for RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is always in on every deal—even when it could be for his most important player. According to ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter, the team is taking inquiries on Christian McCaffrey. In fact, they’ve already turned a few of them down as recently as last week.
Report: Former Jaguars CB Antonio Dennard dies in shooting
Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed at age 32 early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports. Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. ET on Sunday after a shooting in front of a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pa, the county coroner’s office told WFMZ. The...
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson kicked off own sideline after multiple run-ins with coaches
After Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, replaced by interim head coach Steve Wilks, rumors started hot and heavy regarding a franchise fire sale that could involve all kinds of players — defensive tackle Derrick Brown, edge-rusher Brian Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey, and receiver Robbie Anderson — being on the trading block before the November 1 trade deadline. It is unknown how Brown, Burns, and McCaffrey have reacted to this news, but we have a pretty good idea that Anderson isn’t happy with the ways in which things are going on with his team.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson has been sacked 6th-most this season
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been sacked 16 times through five games, which represents the sixth-highest total among QBs this season. Those sacks have killed drives and worn on Wilson’s body — he’s now battling through a partially torn lat entering Week 6. Some of the...
ESPN
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
NFL Refs Getting Crushed For Another Controversial Roughing The Passer Penalty
NFL officials are under the microscope yet again for over-protecting a quarterback. During the Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox was flagged for roughing the passer after a seemingly clean hit on the Broncos' Russell ...
ESPN
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has sprained neck
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who left Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a stretcher, suffered a sprained neck, coach Todd Bowles said Monday. "He has a sprained neck," Bowles said. "He has all his extremities moving well and he's resting. That's been...
Comments / 0