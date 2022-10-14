Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
Newer Lung Cancer Treatments Offer Improved Outcomes That are a ‘Whole Other Ballgame’ for Patients, Says Expert
An expert offers insight into the major treatment improvements over the past 20 years for early-stage and late-stage lung cancer. When comparing lung cancer treatments from 20 years ago to what is now available, current therapies are a “whole other ballgame,” according to Dr. Pierre de Delva. De...
Finding community online after finding a lump: Social media and younger adults with cancer
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that one in eight women will contract breast cancer in their lifetime, making it the most common cancer among Canadian women. It is also the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women under 40 years old. Incidence of breast cancer continues to increase among these younger women, though scientists do not yet understand why. Young women (and men) with breast cancer face unique challenges, such as disruptions to career or family plans, greater likelihood of more aggressive cancers and a lifetime of fears of recurrence. Further, many targeted supports (like...
New Study Shows Medicaid Expansion Associated with Increased Palliative Care Use for Cancer Patients diagnosed with Advanced Disease
American Cancer Society led research to be presented at the 2022 ASCO Quality Symposium. New data reported by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) shows Medicaid expansion was associated with increases in the use of palliative care among individuals with newly diagnosed stage IV cancer, although overall usage of palliative care was low. In addition, the increase post-Medicaid expansion varied by cancer type.The findings will be presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium in Chicago, September 30 - October 1.
From Pain to Gain: My Family Moved Away After My Cancer, But It All Worked Out
After my cancer diagnosis, my family moved to Florida, which upset me at first, but ended up being a good thing. There’s been a lot of change in recent years following my recovery from cancer. First, I learned that my parents were selling our childhood home and moving to...
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Joining Clinical Trials Presentation: October 1, 2022
Clinical trials have drastically affected the lung cancer space, according to an expert. “It’s through clinical trials that doctors are determining whether new treatments are safe and effective and whether or not they work better (than) what's currently available,” Dana Haagen, a clinical research coordinator at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, said during a presentation during the CURE® Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit.
The Fear of Cancer Recurrence is Real, Natural and Nearly Universal
There are ways to manage the fear of cancer recurrence, so it doesn’t become overwhelming or debilitating. Physicians like me and a network of resources are here to help. Throughout 15 years as a medical oncologist primarily caring for patients with breast cancer, I have found that fear of recurrence — the fear that cancer will return or advance — is nearly universal among patients with cancer undergoing curative treatment.
Cancer Survivor Turns Passion for Winemaking Into Fundraising for the Disease
After a metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, Robert Hollander decided to bring together his love of wine and his journey with cancer to create a foundation to support the research field. Robert Hollander, 67, discovered his love of wine after working as a waiter/bartender through medical school and continued to show...
