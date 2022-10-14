One woman turned down a $1,000,000 offer for her Seattle home and over a decade after her death, her home still sits surrounded by business buildings. Edith Macefield is a modern-day folk legend, having resisted the pressures of the outside world to leave her home, and withstood the literal outside noise of construction around her house. If this sounds like the plot of Pixar's hit classic movie Up, some people believe Edith's battle was the inspiration for the film. Even if it wasn't, the home quickly became associated with the film, with people tying balloons to the house's fence in solidarity.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO