Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
cohaitungchi.com
52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
Whether it’s your first time in the Pacific Northwest or you’re a Washington state local, prepare to be enchanted by the many fun things to do in Seattle. You are reading: Relaxing things to do in seattle | 52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
Did This Tiny House in Seattle Inspire Disney’s ‘Up’?
One woman turned down a $1,000,000 offer for her Seattle home and over a decade after her death, her home still sits surrounded by business buildings. Edith Macefield is a modern-day folk legend, having resisted the pressures of the outside world to leave her home, and withstood the literal outside noise of construction around her house. If this sounds like the plot of Pixar's hit classic movie Up, some people believe Edith's battle was the inspiration for the film. Even if it wasn't, the home quickly became associated with the film, with people tying balloons to the house's fence in solidarity.
natureworldnews.com
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
Schitt’s Creek Replica Rosebud Hotel Is a Must See Attraction in Seattle
Time might be running out to see one of the most unique attractions in Seattle. If you are a huge fan of the TV series "Schitt's Creek", you'll recognize the famous Rosebud Hotel. It's the hotel where the Rose family stayed during their "exile" from high society. One huge fan...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
Washington Examiner
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle more likely to consider moving: Poll
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle are more likely to say they are considering moving away than any other major city in the country, likely in part due to rising crime rates and homelessness, according to a new study. About 7.6% of people living in San Francisco say they want...
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SouthSoundTalk
Enjoy a Night Out at One of Downtown Tacoma’s Exciting Bars and Pubs
Thriving with nightlife, downtown Tacoma not only has unbeatable mountain and water views but an incredible lineup of bars and pubs just waiting to be explored. Venture out downtown and enjoy a night out at one of downtown Tacoma’s exciting bars and pubs, all conveniently within walking distance. Try one or crawl through all and experience a relaxing, unique environment in the heart of the South Sound. Enjoy live music or a quiet night sipping on cocktails; you’ll find these locations have it all right in Tacoma.
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
seattlemet.com
Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?
Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
shorelineareanews.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022
Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
This Washington City Is One Of The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
