Buffalo, NY

UB receives $1.3 million to train next generation of public health workforce

Funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will provide scholarships for graduate students from underrepresented groups. The University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions has been awarded $1.3 million from the U.S. government to help train the next generation of public health workers by providing scholarship opportunities to graduate students from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups.
UB: Update from university police on Friday's tragic incident on north campus

Submitted by the University at Buffalo on Saturday. University at Buffalo Police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing that occurred at Moody Terrace roadway near Richmond Quad (Ellicott Complex) on north campus Friday evening. University police investigators have made significant progress in the investigation and believe this was a targeted...
BUFFALO, NY
Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC

Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Village of Lewiston tables mold remediation compensation

Village of Lewiston trustees voted Monday to table a resolution calling for fund balance monies to be used in paying 716 Clean Up and Restoration for recent mold remediation. Mayor Anne Welch said, “We have some more research to do on that.”. Following the meeting, Treasurer Stephanie Longwell said...
LEWISTON, NY
USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls

Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Journey to bring 'Freedom Tour' to Buffalo's KeyBank Center

√ Diamond-selling rock band will be joined on tour by very special guest Toto. One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces the continuation of their successful tour with the “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” featuring, very special guest Toto. Journey, Diamond-selling Rock...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Dolls to perform in Youngstown

The Buffalo Dolls will perform a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 100 Church St. The group is comprised of music educators and performers dedicated to keeping the...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19

Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
RANSOMVILLE, NY

