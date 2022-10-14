Read full article on original website
Related
A Parenting Blog Attempted To List The Worst Baby Names And It’s Controversial
It might seem like every classmate in your kid’s grade is named Olivia or Henry or Ava or Noah. And it’s not in your head — those are all some of the most popular baby names for the past few years. My daughter’s class has an Isla, Olivia, Lily, and Liliana. Her poor teacher!
Watch A Baby Crowd Surf To Meet Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
While fans usually throw flowers when their favorite performer is on stage, one dad had a totally different (and slightly insane) idea. During a press event in Mexico for the new DC film, Black Adam, one spectator decided to hand off his instant daughter to total strangers and have her crowd surd her way to actor and star of the DC film, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
Dave East Covers ‘The Quintessential Gentleman’ Style Issue
Harlem rapper and actor Dave East is featured on the latest cover of The Quintessential Gentleman. In the magazine’s new style issue, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga star opens up about the influences that stem from his Harlem upbringing. The 34-year-old (born David Brewster, Jr.) also shares some of the invaluable contributions that the Manhattan sub-community has offered to fashion and Hip-Hop — as it is often credited as the birthplace of Black art’s resurgence. More from VIBE.comDave East Is Ready For Big BusinessJuelz Santana Debunks Claims About Lil Wayne Stealing His Rap StyleJadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After 'Verzuz'...
12 Best Toys & Gifts For 9-Year Old Boys & Girls According To Experts
If you’re having trouble picking out the right birthday gifts and toys for the 9-year-old in your life, you’re probably in good company. Nine can be a strange age to navigate — for both the child and the adult trying to come up with gift ideas for a 9-year-old boy or girl. They’re more like big kids now and want big kid gifts that are cool, fun, and not for the littles. Forget the water tables and mini-kitchens, it’s time for remote control spiders, flying toys, tie dye kits, and mystery books. Even Claire S. Green, President of Parents’ Choice Foundation, the nation’s oldest nonprofit dedicated to finding quality media and toys, agrees.
How To Organize A Pantry, According To The Home Edit
We all have them: snack pantries (or cabinets/drawers/boxes/etc.) we keep stocked with food, drink, and other essentials. If you’re like me, your pantry is quasi-organized, thanks to the excessive amount of “Get Organized With The Home Edit” I watched during the early days of COVID... before it delves into pure chaos towards the floor. Enter Scary Mommy’s new Instagram series, Pantry Party, in which we’re asking you, dear reader, to share pics or videos of your snack cabinet, along with what it says about you.
Peeka & Co. Will Transform Your Playroom Into A Montessori Dream — & There's A Quiz To Get Started
If your children’s play space is a mess of noisy, garish plastic toys that never seem to get played with and yet somehow are constantly underfoot, you’re going to want to hear this: Another way is possible. Many parents are creating Montessori-inspired spaces with wooden toys that kindle curiosity, boost motor skills, and promote developmentally appropriate learning.
Over The Garden Wall Should Be Everyone's New Favorite Halloween Classic
When it comes to must-watch family-friendly Halloween classics, there are the three undisputed big-hitters: Nightmare Before Christmas, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Hocus Pocus. And, after great deliberation, I think we should add one more keeper to the eternal annuals of Halloween winners: Over the Garden Wall.
Hilary Duff Is Every Mom Whose Toddler Only Knows The Word ‘No’
Hearing a child’s first gibberish-tinged words is a beautiful thing. Hearing the same thing over and over even after they’ve developed a larger vocabulary — namely the word “no” — can be maddening. For whatever reason, the two-letter negative response is a favorite of toddlers, and Hilary Duff is more than ready for her youngest Mae James to move out of the no phase.
Coco Austin Bathed Her 6-Year-Old In The Sink And The Internet Attacked
There’s no question that busy moms are always looking for the most efficient way to get something done especially when juggling work, kids’ schedules, and household tasks. Sometimes the thing that is the easiest doesn’t always make the most sense but it works. Reality TV personality Coco Austin knows this all too well.
This Homemade Pumpkin Pasties Recipe Is Like Biting Into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter
If you're a Harry Potter fan, you probably already know that food plays a significant role in Harry's journey. Because food is a universal language, it's one of the key story elements that helps connect readers everywhere to Harry and his world. "The series is about magic, so food is what muggles (aka readers) can connect to on a personal level! Food is comforting, food is important in different cultures, and food shows love, protection, and caring," says Tiffany O'Malley, self-proclaimed Harry Potter expert and co-host of Swish and Flick, an all-Potter podcast. And even if some of the foods in the series are far from appetizing (Think: Blood Pops!), some are based on familiar foods that, for many, are instantly recognizable. A definite HP fan favorite is pumpkin pasties — a semi-sweet pumpkin-stuffed play on the traditional Cornish pasty. Want to give them a go? You came to the right place.
Khloé Kardashian Says “Only Tropical Vacations” Count As Vacations
Any non-celebrity (or uber wealthy) parent knows that there is no such thing as a “vacation” when you’re traveling with kids. Those moments are usually downgraded to a “trip.” You’re still parenting, just maybe you’re at Niagara Falls while you’re doing it.
Scary Mommy
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0