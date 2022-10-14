ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

“Bee a Hero Day” on Friday will raise money for Ronald McDonald House of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC and Country music station 92.5 WBEE are teaming up for Bee a Hero Day, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home-away-from-home” to families while their children receive medical care in Rochester. The seven-bedroom facility has comforted the families of children who are ill or injured and are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

A quick Mrs. Claus update

I had the opportunity to check in with Florence Kinney several days ago. You know her from my blog as “Mrs. Claus,” who every year purchases thousands of gifts (mostly with her own money) to deliver to children all over the Rochester area. After 32 years of doing this, she’s nearing the incredible goal of 100,000 gifts given.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory

Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Dave and Busters holds Disability Awareness Family Fun Day

Henrietta, N.Y. — Dave and Busters in Marketplace Mall held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Sunday. They opened one hour early with the music on low and house lights adjusted so local kids could enjoy the gaming experience while helping those with sensory issues. The next Disability...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PETA protests outside Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A protest happened Monday outside the Wegmans on East Avenue. Animal rights activists demonstrated against Plainville Farms. The protesters say there are documented incidents of animal cruelty against birds. Wegmans released a statement saying the animal abuse video captured at the Pennsylvania turkey farms is deeply...
ROCHESTER, NY
AdWeek

Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesteralist.com

Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome

Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire

Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience

Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD celebrates new wave of future officers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy