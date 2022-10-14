Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
“Bee a Hero Day” on Friday will raise money for Ronald McDonald House of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC and Country music station 92.5 WBEE are teaming up for Bee a Hero Day, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home-away-from-home” to families while their children receive medical care in Rochester. The seven-bedroom facility has comforted the families of children who are ill or injured and are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
websterontheweb.com
A quick Mrs. Claus update
I had the opportunity to check in with Florence Kinney several days ago. You know her from my blog as “Mrs. Claus,” who every year purchases thousands of gifts (mostly with her own money) to deliver to children all over the Rochester area. After 32 years of doing this, she’s nearing the incredible goal of 100,000 gifts given.
westsidenewsny.com
Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory
Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
13 WHAM
Dave and Busters holds Disability Awareness Family Fun Day
Henrietta, N.Y. — Dave and Busters in Marketplace Mall held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Sunday. They opened one hour early with the music on low and house lights adjusted so local kids could enjoy the gaming experience while helping those with sensory issues. The next Disability...
13 WHAM
PETA protests outside Wegmans in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A protest happened Monday outside the Wegmans on East Avenue. Animal rights activists demonstrated against Plainville Farms. The protesters say there are documented incidents of animal cruelty against birds. Wegmans released a statement saying the animal abuse video captured at the Pennsylvania turkey farms is deeply...
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
rochesteralist.com
Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome
Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire
Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
Landmark Society held OCTavern Festival inside 215-year-old tavern
The festival featured live music, refreshments such as cider and beer, and food.
westsidenewsny.com
OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience
Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
Molina Healthcare and Big Daddy BBQ provided hot meals for the homeless
Both Molina Healthcare and First Genesis Baptist Church said they hope to do more events like this.
Meet Rochester’s first and only Housing Attorney
Another task for Furlano in the future will be to confirm landlords listed as local are, in fact, truly local.
WUHF
Weekend Buzz: Alternatives to Halloween candy
Is anything other than candy acceptable to give out to trick-or-treaters? The Breakfast Buzz hosts Scott Spezzano and Sandy Waters joined Dan Schrack on Good Day Rochester to discuss that and more.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
13 WHAM
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
13 WHAM
RPD celebrates new wave of future officers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Daughters of murdered Canandaigua woman walk with Willow to end domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The pain of grief is still very real for the Baker family. Paige, Claire and Jillian Baker are still trying to cope with their mothers death. Julie Baker was a victim of domestic violence. She was kidnapped and murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. To keep her memory alive, the girls walk with Willow every year.
Rochester locals aren’t letting inflated pumpkin sales stop them from enjoying fall fun
Last year, an average-sized pumpkin could be purchased for roughly $4 in New York State, according to Statista.
