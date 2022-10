The first round of the MLS Cup playoffs is complete, and in this instance, the amount of sheer chaos was below the postseason's usual standard. That is at least until FC Dallas' Alan Velasco decided to clinch his side's penalty shootout win over Minnesota United FC with a Panenka that was just out of reach of Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair. That said, form largely held, as FC Cincinnati were the only lower-seeded team to prevail.

