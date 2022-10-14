ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Limited Time 25% Discount on Select shopDisney Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This week will be the perfect time to either start your holiday shopping or pick up that something special you have always wanted. Starting this Thursday, October 20, through Monday, October 31, Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of a limited-time, 25% discount on merchandise on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today

New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is officially reopening at EPCOT. Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion will reopen on November 4. Akershus serves Storybook Dining featuring the Disney Princesses. The meal is family-style with traditional Norwegian dishes, including Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs and the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. They also serve American fare such as mashed potatoes and gravy, grilled salmon, and macaroni & cheese.
WDW News Today

Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set

Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
WDW News Today

Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report

Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
WDW News Today

Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Reopen November 1 With New Look

Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is set to reopen on November 1, and Disney has also revealed that the venue has been remodeled during its closure. Disney described the remodel as “a refreshed experience. The look, feel, and even some flavors of this relaxed café will be different, yet familiar.” A new dish, the plant-based Sautéed Red Quinoa, has been added to the menu alongside the returning Big Kahuna Burger and Seafood Pu Pu Platter.
WDW News Today

BlumFest 2022 at Universal Orlando Brings Fans Together for a Double Feature, Halloween Horror Nights Panel, Special Guest Appearances, Costumes from ‘Halloween Ends,’ and More

The third annual BlumFest event was held at Universal Orlando Resort this year, and we were lucky enough to be able to attend. The event was in the Cinemark Theater in CityWalk so guests could enjoy a double feature of “The Black Phone” and the new “Halloween Ends” films. In addition to the screenings, there were a few special surprises for guests, including a Halloween Horror Nights question and answer session. Event check in was at 11:15 a.m., so we arrived bright and early at CityWalk to pick up our event credentials.
WDW News Today

Witchy Decorations Added to Window on Center Street in Magic Kingdom for Halloween

While construction continues on Center Street, an offshoot of Main Street at Magic Kingdom, one of the street’s window displays has been updated. This window is below a sign for a non-existent china shop. This window used to hold a Goofy figure and jack-o’-lanterns. There’s now a mannequin...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Cast Members Preview MagicBand+ Interactions With World of Color

Select Disneyland Cast Members had an opportunity to preview the MagicBand+ interactions with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. The experience was shared on Instagram Stories by the Disneyland Ambassadors. In the short video clips, you can see the MagicBand+ changing colors and flashing lights with the show. Disney...
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction – Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Ears Now Available At Walt Disney World Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While many items from the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel series have already arrived, fans can finally get the ears from the set. The ears feature a variety of touches that tie back into the classic Magic Kingdom attraction.
WDW News Today

NEW ‘Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’ Hollywood Tower Hotel Shirt Drops In

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Hollywood Tower Hotel T-shirt is available at Tower Hotel Gifts, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror gift shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As we noted earlier this year, most merchandise for the attraction no longer features “Twilight Zone” or “Tower of Terror” to avoid CBS licensing fees.
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished

The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).

