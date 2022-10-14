Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Limited Time 25% Discount on Select shopDisney Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This week will be the perfect time to either start your holiday shopping or pick up that something special you have always wanted. Starting this Thursday, October 20, through Monday, October 31, Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of a limited-time, 25% discount on merchandise on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
WDW News Today
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT
Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is officially reopening at EPCOT. Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion will reopen on November 4. Akershus serves Storybook Dining featuring the Disney Princesses. The meal is family-style with traditional Norwegian dishes, including Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs and the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. They also serve American fare such as mashed potatoes and gravy, grilled salmon, and macaroni & cheese.
WDW News Today
Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set
Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Riviera Resort Merchandise Arrives At Walt Disney World Resort
We recently found some new chic merchandise at Disney’s Riviera Resort. With the European theme of the resort, this blue Corkcicle tumbler and Tommy Bahama pullover are nice additions to the merchandise collection. Disney’s Riviera Resort Corkcicle Tumbler – $39.99. This blue Corkcicle features the logo of...
WDW News Today
New ‘Harry Potter’ Honeydukes Loungefly Wallet Available at Universal Orlando Resort
If you’re looking for a sweet wallet, check out the latest Loungefly release at Universal Orlando Resort, which features the magical treats of Honeydukes. This wallet pays homage to the exterior and interior of Honeydukes, but also has a nice nod to the treats you can purchase there with the Chocolate Frog.
WDW News Today
Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Reopen November 1 With New Look
Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is set to reopen on November 1, and Disney has also revealed that the venue has been remodeled during its closure. Disney described the remodel as “a refreshed experience. The look, feel, and even some flavors of this relaxed café will be different, yet familiar.” A new dish, the plant-based Sautéed Red Quinoa, has been added to the menu alongside the returning Big Kahuna Burger and Seafood Pu Pu Platter.
WDW News Today
BlumFest 2022 at Universal Orlando Brings Fans Together for a Double Feature, Halloween Horror Nights Panel, Special Guest Appearances, Costumes from ‘Halloween Ends,’ and More
The third annual BlumFest event was held at Universal Orlando Resort this year, and we were lucky enough to be able to attend. The event was in the Cinemark Theater in CityWalk so guests could enjoy a double feature of “The Black Phone” and the new “Halloween Ends” films. In addition to the screenings, there were a few special surprises for guests, including a Halloween Horror Nights question and answer session. Event check in was at 11:15 a.m., so we arrived bright and early at CityWalk to pick up our event credentials.
WDW News Today
Every Duffy & Friends Winter Twinkling Town Food & Souvenir Item Coming to Tokyo DisneySea
Although the merchandise doesn’t go on sale until November 14, you can chow down on a few delicacies as well as take home souvenir items with your meal during Duffy & Friends Winter Twinkling Town at Tokyo DisneySea starting November 7!. Cape Cod Cook-Off First Prize Set – ¥1380...
WDW News Today
National Geographic & Marvel Stores Replace WonderGround Gallery & The Dress Shop at Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
Marketplace Co-op at Disney Springs offers a selection of small specialized shops for Disney merchandise. On our recent visit, we found that two shops have been replaced with new offerings. The WonderGround Gallery is now the National Geographic shop, while the Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane has been replaced by Marvel.
WDW News Today
Witchy Decorations Added to Window on Center Street in Magic Kingdom for Halloween
While construction continues on Center Street, an offshoot of Main Street at Magic Kingdom, one of the street’s window displays has been updated. This window is below a sign for a non-existent china shop. This window used to hold a Goofy figure and jack-o’-lanterns. There’s now a mannequin...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Secret Menu ‘Sparkler Spritz’ From Cafe 4 at Universal Orlando Resort
There are a some secret menu drinks available at Universal Orlando Resort this season. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, guests can get the Sparkler Spritz from the secret menu of Cafe 4 in Marvel Super Hero Island. To get this drink, simply ask for it by name. Secret Menu...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Cast Members Preview MagicBand+ Interactions With World of Color
Select Disneyland Cast Members had an opportunity to preview the MagicBand+ interactions with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. The experience was shared on Instagram Stories by the Disneyland Ambassadors. In the short video clips, you can see the MagicBand+ changing colors and flashing lights with the show. Disney...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction – Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Ears Now Available At Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While many items from the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel series have already arrived, fans can finally get the ears from the set. The ears feature a variety of touches that tie back into the classic Magic Kingdom attraction.
WDW News Today
Dessert Parties and Dining Packages On Sale Now for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
Today, dessert parties and dining packages went on sale for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom. Guests, who are attending one of the 28 holly jolly parties on select nights from November 8 through December 22, 2022, have a choice of three different dining experiences to make their holidays just a bit tastier.
WDW News Today
NEW ‘Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’ Hollywood Tower Hotel Shirt Drops In
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Hollywood Tower Hotel T-shirt is available at Tower Hotel Gifts, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror gift shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As we noted earlier this year, most merchandise for the attraction no longer features “Twilight Zone” or “Tower of Terror” to avoid CBS licensing fees.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished
The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).
WDW News Today
Series 3 of Walt Disney World Fab 50 Figures Arrives Featuring Daisy, BB-8, Olaf, and More
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Series 3 of the Walt Disney World Fab 50 character figures has arrived at Walt Disney World. The figures are based on the 50th anniversary Fab 50 character statues found around the theme parks and come in a mystery box.
