wnypapers.com
NYSERDA, National Grid announce round 1 results of community solar program offering for underserved
‘Expanded Solar For All’ program to serve nearly 175,000 income-eligible National Grid customers. √ Supports Climate Act mandate for at least 35%, with a goal of 40%, of the benefits of clean energy investments be directed to disadvantaged communities. The New York Energy Research and Development Authority, in partnership...
wnypapers.com
NYSOFA, AgingNY and GetSetUp expand partnership offering free online classes for hundreds of thousands of older adults, bridging social isolation
Adults 50+ are welcome to join thousands of their New York peers who have already explored GetSetUp for health and wellness, skills-training. Submitted by the New York State Office for the Aging. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have...
