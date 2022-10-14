Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Satcom Direct Advances Satcom Antenna Technology
In its quest to provide consistent satellite communications airborne connectivity to business aviation customers, Satcom Direct has transitioned from being primarily a service provider to a satcom system hardware company. Its first hardware was the SD Router and now its Inmarsat Ku-band Plane Simple satcom is preparing to make inroads into the satellite connectivity market.
Building Design & Construction
A DOE software suite is helping SmithGroup optimize its designs’ energy efficiency
Within the next five years, the AE firm SmithGroup wants to be able to incorporate the highest level of energy efficiency into every project it designs and builds. But the challenge is selecting the right energy model from literally thousands of options. “The number of buildings we need to touch,...
Aviation International News
Elbit Highlights Support and Technology for Bizav Market
Elbit Systems of America (Booth 4269) is bringing its wide range of aircraft sustainment and support services, and advanced cockpit instrumentation this week to NBAA-BACE, focusing on the multinational aerospace and defense company’s business aviation portfolio. A subsidiary of Israel’s Elbit Systems, the Delaware-based company is an FAA-certified repair station for radio, airframe, powerplant, accessories, and instruments, supporting AOG, drop-in, and heavy maintenance needs, offering structural repairs, engineering, field team support, and modernization programs.
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Innovator Verusen Achieves Milestones with over $2B in Managed Inventory
The company continues growth trajectory with multiple industry successes and $53M in client-verified cost savings. Verusen, a materials intelligence leader, announced it has reached significant milestones in serving the global supply chain and procurement industry, having helped customers manage more than $2 billion of inventory and nearly 3 million separate SKUs. Verusen will be at ProcureCon in Atlanta from October 16 to 18, in booth #103, where it will showcase its purpose-built materials intelligence platform.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
ctemag.com
Mastercam tops worldwide ranking for CAM usage
More shops and schools invest in Mastercam than any other CAD/CAM software package in the world, according to a recently released report. According to CIMdata Inc., an independent research firm specializing in the NC industry, Mastercam is the number one CAM software used worldwide for 28 years in a row, with more than 300,000 seats installed. In the latest report, Mastercam retained the top spot for CAM software in three categories: industry, education and support network.
freightwaves.com
KAG Logistics expands 3PL platform through Connectrans deal
Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) subsidiary KAG Logistics (KAGL) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Canadian 3PL Connectrans Logistics. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Based in the Toronto area, Connectrans specializes in U.S.-Canada cross-border freight transportation, including truckload (dry van, temperature control and flatbed), less-than-truckload and intermodal freight, through...
thefastmode.com
Singtel, Ericsson to Deploy Most Energy-efficient 5G Radio Cell
Singtel announced the deployment of Singapore’s greenest radio cell, the Ericsson AIR 3268, to its 5G network. This is part of Singtel’s ongoing sustainability and decarbonisation measures towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and paves the way for more such radio cells to be deployed across the country to augment its nationwide 5G coverage.
TechCrunch
Ambi Robotics secures $32M infusion to deploy its item-sorting robots in warehouses
The new capital came in the form of a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which grants investors the right to purchase equity in the company at a future date, allowing Ambi to delay negotiations around valuation and terms of investment. CEO Jim Liefer says that it’ll be put toward continuing deployments and installations of Ambi’s tech, expanding the company’s product portfolio and growing engineering, customer support and operations teams headcount.
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
generalaviationnews.com
Aviation Mechanic textbook updated
Aviation Supplies & Academics has released the fifth edition of “General,” the first book in Dale Crane’s four-part Aviation Mechanic Series. The textbook introduces students to the aviation industry and its history, mathematics, and basic electricity and its application in airplanes, ASA officials said. It also covers advanced topics outlined in the FAA test standards for aviation mechanics, such as aircraft hardware, materials, weight and balance, servicing, troubleshooting, human factors, regulations, and more.
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
thepennyhoarder.com
Glow Networks is Paying Up to $43/Hour for a Junior Project Manager
Glow Networks, a networking solutions provider, is hiring a junior project manager to work for six to 12 months, with a possible extension. The salary range is $40 to $43 per hour. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be preparing reports and project-related...
Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005405/en/ Western Australia Police responding to an event using Motorola Solution’s Apple CarPlay integration. Credit: Motorola Solutions
alpenhornnews.com
Timber Decking Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis to 2026
A comprehensive analysis of this industry's segments, company development history, and projections for 2022–2027 is provided in the recent research study of Timber Decking market. It emphasizes consumption value and volume. It highlights the factors that will influence the sector's dynamics over the coming years, including growth drivers, threats, and opportunities. The research literature also examines the impact of COVID-19 on this sector of the economy and offers a range of solutions for firms of all sizes to deal with the uncertainty that has resulted.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market 2021 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview
The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.
alpenhornnews.com
Future Growth Of Stair Parts Professional Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Ã¢â?¬â?? Forecast To 2029
The up-to-date report of Stair Parts Professional market offers an in-depth examination of all the crucial parameters such as primary growth determinants, impediments, and lucrative prospects to understand the path the industry will take over 20XX-20XX. It also illuminates the sizes and shares of the market segments, including the product landscape and application spectrum, as well as the regional divisions. Additionally, it provides insights into competitive landscape with respect to the prominent organizations, emerging contenders, as well as new industry players. Moreover, the study further casts light on the repercussions of COVID-19 on this vertical and lays out a precise overview of the popular strategies that will help business reinforce their position post the market turbulence.
takeitcool.com
2-Propanol Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “2-Propanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Propanol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Propanol. Process Included. 2-Propanol Production from Propene via Direct Hydration. 2-Propanol Production from...
alpenhornnews.com
Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 Ã¢â?¬â?? 2026
Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Audible and Visible Signal Equipment market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
