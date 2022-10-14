Read full article on original website
Related
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton explains how an escape from rehab helped his sobriety
In his memoir 'Beyond the Wand,' Tom Felton shares behind-the-scenes tales from the 'Harry Potter' franchise and chronicles his struggle with alcohol.
Jon Bernthal Signs With Brian DePersia’s Management Company Cognition
EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bernthal has signed with Cognition for representation. Bernthal joins a talented roster of clients which include two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali; BAFTA & SAG Award nominee Caitriona Balfe; Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies; and “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker. Bernthal recently starred in the HBO series We Own This City from creators David Simon and John Pelecanos and director Reinaldo Marcus Green. He also recently starred in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo...
Anne Hathaway Says Her Kids Are the Biggest Determining Factor in One Very Important Decision
Anne Hathaway is an absolute gem, and if you need reminding of her endearing, generous, thoughtful personality, we’ve got just the story. During a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Hathaway was asked by the podcast’s namesake host what makes her feel compelled to be a part of a project, given that her status as one of the most talented actresses of our time ensures she has plenty of propositions to choose from. Her answer was multi-faceted, but first and foremost, she shared that she passionately prioritizes her children.
WALA-TV FOX10
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser
(Gray News) – HBO Max released a teaser Monday for the upcoming sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” and it looks to be just as nostalgic as the original. The snippet begins with iconic moments from the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” and ends with adult Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, blue-eyed and smiling, putting on his glasses.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll
ORLANDO (WESH) - Three-year-old Briar Beard was immediately attracted to a demon doll she saw at a Halloween store and now, the two have gone viral for their friendship. They have more than 6,000 followers on Instagram. Briar named the doll Chloe. Briar’s mom reluctantly bought Briar the demon doll...
Comments / 0