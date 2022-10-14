ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday.

Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him.

The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.

The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.

Cole then went on and attacked another woman at a bus stop with a jar of pickles.

"Cole continued walking northbound where he encountered a male and female couple waiting at a bus stop," LAPD told City News Service. "Cole asked them for a light, and when the female replied, `no,' Cole, again unprovoked, threw a full jar of pickles, striking the female in the shoulder. The male chased Cole to the front of a local supermarket where store security guards were able to detain him until LAPD officers arrived."

Cole is a 30-year-old homeless man. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on $3 million bail, according to the LAPD.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against Cole, according to City News Service.

Comments / 7

Willa Bailey
4d ago

We can expect this to only get worst due to all the people suffering from mental health conditions and the lack of available treatment centers...So stay focused and alert...

Reply
4
Just watching
4d ago

I would of not walked past him, you can’t trust strangers on the street..sad. hope she recovers from her injuries 🙏🏻

Reply
3
 

