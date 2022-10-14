ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Franklin Twp. Conducting Public Auction of Surplus Land on Oct. 26

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., the Township of Franklin in Gloucester County will be conducting a sale of real property by public auction. The public auction will be held in the Municipal Courtroom located at 1571 Delsea Drive Franklinville NJ 08322. To view the land-sale properties, click...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City

A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

EHC woman admits role in South Jersey meth trade

An Egg Harbor City woman is one of two women who admitted to roles in he local methamphetamine trade. Shannon Foster, 27, and Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, pleaded guilty in Camden Federal Court to a count each of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. The two...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
billypenn.com

If voters approve, Philadelphia’s airports will get their own cabinet-level department

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Owned and operated by the city, Philadelphia International Airport serves over 32 million passengers annually and has 500 departures a day. Yet its leadership doesn’t report directly to the mayor — it’s nested inside the Department of Commerce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking

Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

