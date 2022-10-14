Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more

Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
That social media post about a young man without ID hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It’s fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story is startling and concerning. A young man without ID is hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He’s taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is. A photo of the man shows him in a hospital bed...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.
buckrail.com
Jackson man hospitalized after assault while hunting, suspects unknown
ALPINE, Wyo. — A local man sustained several injuries Saturday night after being assaulted by two men while hunting in the Greys River Area outside of Alpine. The victim’s family and authorities are now seeking to identify the assailants. Authorities from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that...
eastidahonews.com
Mule deer found shot to death near Inkom
INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
eastidahonews.com
Home video captures early morning car explosion
IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
eastidahonews.com
Mom wants to borrow $2,000 and leave my spouse in the dark
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty in Case Involving Meth Hidden with Sriracha Sauce
An Idaho man was recently sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges after hiding methamphetamine in condiment bottles – including sriracha and mustard. Derek Bryan Lee Gandall, 41, was sentenced to spend 5-10 years in state prison last Wednesday by Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
eastidahonews.com
Two Pocatello men arrested in connection with vicious attack
POCATELLO — Two men have been arrested and charged for their alleged attack that left another man with numerous injuries. Jamaal Kent Bell and Eli Flores, both 18, have each been charged with a felony for aggravated battery after police say they injured a man, putting shoe marks on his face and torso and leaving him with a concussion.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets rider for stolen vehicle
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to a felony for grand theft has been sent on a rider. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, was sentenced to a rider with an underlying prison sentence of two to five years by District Judge Javier Gabiola, court records show. Girse was arrested...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after police say he crashed into parked cars, failed to steal van
POCATELLO — A man police say crashed into several parked cars and then failed trying to steal a van has been charged with multiple crimes. Jacob Douglas Kolsen, 32, faces a felony charge of grand theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery, court records show.
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
eastidahonews.com
Investigation underway after car is found submerged in water
RIGBY — Officials are trying to figure out how a car ended up submerged in water Monday morning. The unoccupied 1999 Honda Civic was found around 8:30 a.m. in the “dry bed” at 433 North 4200 East about 20 yards downstream from a bridge. It’s unknown who...
eastidahonews.com
Rigby woman sets new catch-and-release record at Henrys Lake
HENRYS LAKE – Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey’s fish comfortably cruises past the prior record – an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
Pocatello police investigate church vandalism
The Pocatello Police Department responded to vandalism that occurred Friday in the early morning hours. The post Pocatello police investigate church vandalism appeared first on Local News 8.
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
eastidahonews.com
Group hosting Halloween 5K in Rexburg
REXBURG – A local organization is hosting a Halloween 5K in Rexburg next week. Parkrun, which holds weekly 5K events, is hosting the Halloween event on October 29 at Riverside Park. “Wear your Halloween costume and get ready to run,” says event organizer Joe Jones. Parkrun is a...
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage
IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
