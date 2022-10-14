Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO