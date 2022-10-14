ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Jackson man hospitalized after assault while hunting, suspects unknown

ALPINE, Wyo. — A local man sustained several injuries Saturday night after being assaulted by two men while hunting in the Greys River Area outside of Alpine. The victim’s family and authorities are now seeking to identify the assailants. Authorities from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that...
ALPINE, WY
eastidahonews.com

Mule deer found shot to death near Inkom

INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
INKOM, ID
eastidahonews.com

Home video captures early morning car explosion

IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mom wants to borrow $2,000 and leave my spouse in the dark

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two Pocatello men arrested in connection with vicious attack

POCATELLO — Two men have been arrested and charged for their alleged attack that left another man with numerous injuries. Jamaal Kent Bell and Eli Flores, both 18, have each been charged with a felony for aggravated battery after police say they injured a man, putting shoe marks on his face and torso and leaving him with a concussion.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman gets rider for stolen vehicle

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to a felony for grand theft has been sent on a rider. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, was sentenced to a rider with an underlying prison sentence of two to five years by District Judge Javier Gabiola, court records show. Girse was arrested...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rigby woman sets new catch-and-release record at Henrys Lake

HENRYS LAKE – Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey’s fish comfortably cruises past the prior record – an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Group hosting Halloween 5K in Rexburg

REXBURG – A local organization is hosting a Halloween 5K in Rexburg next week. Parkrun, which holds weekly 5K events, is hosting the Halloween event on October 29 at Riverside Park. “Wear your Halloween costume and get ready to run,” says event organizer Joe Jones. Parkrun is a...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage

IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

