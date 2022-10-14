ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lucinda

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Zip Trip: Papi's Tacos

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-gets-30-years-for-killing-woman-hiding-body-behind-upstate-home/. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure …. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure through storm water projects. Investigation continues into shooting at...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Carolina Ballet Theatre

Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Get ready for plenty of fun, food and music at Rhythm on the Rails

The City of Clinton will host Rhythm on the Rails on October 22 from 10am-10pm. The event will be in conjunction with the annual Smokin’ on the Rails, a Southern BBQ Network competition, which will start Friday October 21 and continue through the night of October 22. Rhythm on...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

After hurricane delay, Greer Arts & Eats Festival announces new date

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Greer Arts & Eats Festival, the organization announced Oct. 13. The free festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Trade Street in downtown Greer. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body behind Upstate home

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-gets-30-years-for-killing-woman-hiding-body-behind-upstate-home/. Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body …. CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
STANLEY, NC
WBTV

Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
SHELBY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act

Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution in the waterways. Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water …. Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy