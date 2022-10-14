Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man arrested for making terroristic threat
BATH, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a charge in Steuben County. 45-year-old Matthew Renslow was arrested Friday in Bath, N.Y. He allegedly made threats to specific people working in the Steuben County Office Building. Authorities say his attempts to “coerce or intimidate” these people left them “in fear of substantial harm.” He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class d felony.
NewsChannel 36
Man Indicted after Allegedly Injuring an Elmira Police Officer
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man in Elmira has been indicted after allegedly injuring an Elmira Police officer. According to court documents, Nathaniel Jenkins allegedly punched an Elmira Police Officer in the head. This came as the officer was placing another person under arrest. The officer suffered an injury which...
Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
whcuradio.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
Syracuse man charged with arson after setting shower curtain on fire to get visitors to leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged with arson after police said he set his shower curtain on fire in his apartment to try to get visitors to leave on Friday. At 12:21 a.m. Daniel Hart, 39, wanted the people inside of his apartment at 304 Court St. to leave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Man stabbed reportedly walks into Harrison Street parking garage for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who had been stabbed walked into a parking garage on Harrison Street to ask for help Monday morning, according to dispatches. At 8:02 a.m. a staff member of the parking garage called 911 to report a man with multiple stab wounds walked into the garage, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
88 guns turned in at Binghamton gun buyback
On Saturday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James held a gun buyback program in partnership with the Binghamton Police Department. The event took place at the St. Mary's Church Recreation Center.
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
whcuradio.com
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Asking the Public's Help in Tracking Wanted Man
(WENY) - New York State Police out of Bath are asking for the community's help in tracking down a wanted man. State police say 34 year old Adam Hosmer is wanted on a violent felony warrant out of Steuben County on two charges of burglary. He is believed to be in the Avoca area.
whcuradio.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
Man killed outside Frank’s was local doctor
A car pedestrian accident in the Town of Maine Friday evening took the life of a longtime local doctor.
Charges dismissed against Broome Co. man facing 25 years
A four-count indictment against Anas Nagi was dismissed on October 11th, announced his Defense Attorney Artan Serjanej.
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
Search warrant issued at Happy Mart following investigation into illegal THC sales
CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following a three-week-long investigation into the sale of illegal THC products. THC, which stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana...
NewsChannel 36
Report of Natural Gas Odor in Sayre; Not a Threat to the Public
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Early Monday afternoon, officials in Sayre received widespread reports of natural gas odor. According to Sayre fire chief Gil Crossett, the smell came from UTLX, or Union Tank Car Company. Crossett said that chemicals from U-T-L-X are burned off seven times per week from their burn tower.
whcuradio.com
Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
