ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man arrested for making terroristic threat

BATH, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a charge in Steuben County. 45-year-old Matthew Renslow was arrested Friday in Bath, N.Y. He allegedly made threats to specific people working in the Steuben County Office Building. Authorities say his attempts to “coerce or intimidate” these people left them “in fear of substantial harm.” He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class d felony.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Indicted after Allegedly Injuring an Elmira Police Officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man in Elmira has been indicted after allegedly injuring an Elmira Police officer. According to court documents, Nathaniel Jenkins allegedly punched an Elmira Police Officer in the head. This came as the officer was placing another person under arrest. The officer suffered an injury which...
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Report of Natural Gas Odor in Sayre; Not a Threat to the Public

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Early Monday afternoon, officials in Sayre received widespread reports of natural gas odor. According to Sayre fire chief Gil Crossett, the smell came from UTLX, or Union Tank Car Company. Crossett said that chemicals from U-T-L-X are burned off seven times per week from their burn tower.
SAYRE, PA
whcuradio.com

Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy