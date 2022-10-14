Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
2 charged after shooting in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
3rd suspect surrenders in deadly Roxborough High School shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say another suspect wanted in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School has turned himself in. Troy Fletcher, 15, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the ambush last month. Two other suspects were arrested last week.
Woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens at N.J. apartment complex, police say
A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro apartment complex, police said. The alleged incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.Two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, were found shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
Bucks County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Allegedly Threatening Resident With Gun
A Bucks County man was arrested on drug charges after police were told he allegedly threatened a resident with a gun. Officers were called to the Mill Creek Apartments on East Lincoln Highway on a report of an armed man dressed in all black around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Penndel Borough police said in a Sunday, Oct. 16 release.
Armed Robber At Large In Bucks County, Police Say
An armed thief is on the loose in Bucks County, authorities have announced. The suspect, brandishing a handgun, walked into the Wawa convenience store on Holland Road in Northampton just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to the township police department. The man demanded cash, and fled the...
Bucks woman who faked kidnapping facing new charges
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman who spent years in prison for faking her own kidnapping is facing new charges. Bonnie Sweeten was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly stealing from her employer, according to federal court documents. Sweeten, who was working as a bookkeeper for a Doylestown excavating company,...
Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect
READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
Pa. police investigating Uni-Mart robbery by sword-weilding man in clown mask
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N, located in Fern Ridge Station, is investigating an armed robbery by a suspect wearing a clown mask and holding a sword. The suspect reportedly entered the back of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County. He brandished a...
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Large Police Presence Reported At Coatesville Area High School
A threat cleared Coatesville Area High School just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, officials said. A large police presence was reported at the school in the early afternoon. A Chester County official said authorities were responding to a threat directed at the school but declined to comment further.
Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades, police say
UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act" -- political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades. Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission. That sign...
Pa. student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ high school: police
A Bucks County teen was arrested Thursday after making threats to “shoot up” his high school on social media. The teen, who was not identified, sent several messages to another student through Snapchat, threatening to shoot up Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown, according to Central Bucks Regional police.
Levittown Male Arrested By Federal Task Force For Riot In Philadelphia
Illegal street racing is a problem for police and citizens wherever it happens. It is dangerous. One male, Joseph Vannauker of Levittown Pa. is accused by police of participating in activity related to illegal drag racing. It was on October 2, 2022 about 12:30 AM when a large group of...
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
