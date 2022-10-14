ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

2 charged after shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
LANSFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd suspect surrenders in deadly Roxborough High School shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say another suspect wanted in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School has turned himself in. Troy Fletcher, 15, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the ambush last month. Two other suspects were arrested last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.Two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, were found shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Robber At Large In Bucks County, Police Say

An armed thief is on the loose in Bucks County, authorities have announced. The suspect, brandishing a handgun, walked into the Wawa convenience store on Holland Road in Northampton just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to the township police department. The man demanded cash, and fled the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks woman who faked kidnapping facing new charges

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman who spent years in prison for faking her own kidnapping is facing new charges. Bonnie Sweeten was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly stealing from her employer, according to federal court documents. Sweeten, who was working as a bookkeeper for a Doylestown excavating company,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect

READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say

EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades, police say

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act" -- political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades. Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission. That sign...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

