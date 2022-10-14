ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

E G
4d ago

I’m not sure why all of the focus is on Stefanowski… Lamont has had many questionable expenses over the last few years. Many.

wiltonbulletin.com

'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback

STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Leora Levy to begin airing tv ads in Connecticut race against Blumenthal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the race for U.S. Senate, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has dominated the airwaves with daily press events and millions in tv spending. Meanwhile, his Republican challenger, Leora Levy, has been making the rounds at fairs and festivals but hasn’t aired a single tv spot since winning the primary election in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Dems Rally The Troops On Whalley

With the general election just over three weeks away, Democrats from across the city and the state gathered on Whalley Avenue to try to boost turnout for an electoral contest in which ​“everything is on the line.”. U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro offered that summation of the coming Nov....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Voices for Children makes recommendations to rebuild economy

Connecticut Voices for Children held its second annual community budget forum on Thursday where the discussion focused on recommendations for the state’s economy to improve the lives of children and families. The group recommended that state lawmakers enact policies to increase the minimum wage, make childcare more affordable and strengthen workers’ power in the workplace. […] The post Connecticut Voices for Children makes recommendations to rebuild economy appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lamont, Stefanowski joust over the Republican’s work for Saudis

Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that Republican Bob Stefanowski’s consulting for Neom, a company founded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls into question his opponent’s fitness and independence. Lamont’s comments were the first since Stefanowski confirmed Wednesday that he had been concealing his employment by Neom,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Site unveils 2023′s best colleges in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Researchers compared colleges and universities to come up with the best schools in the country. The personal finances website WalletHub.com released on Monday its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings. While it compared 900 higher education institutions across the country, the site came up with the top...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals

The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Distracted drivers beware: Local police stepping-up enforcement campaigns

A statewide initiative to crack-down on distracted driving is wrapping up at the end of this month, and local police are putting drivers on notice. The Connecticut Department of Transportation's distracted driving enforcement campaign is designed to promote safer driving on the roads by highlighting the dangers of distracted driving.
WESTPORT, CT
territorysupply.com

The 10 Best Things to Do During Fall in Connecticut

Grab your flannel and Blundstone boots to discover the joys of autumn in Connecticut. Most people think of yacht clubs and Yale University when Connecticut is mentioned. But the third smallest state packs a lot of punch when the autumn months arrive. While most folks in the New England area might be taking a scenic drive in New Hampshire to view epic fall foliage, be the smarter person and stick around Connecticut to experience a true New England autumn.
CONNECTICUT STATE

