UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center breaks ground
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Health RGV held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the new UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center in McAllen. “What it will do is bring world-class treatment for cancers to the Valley, and previously people had to go elsewhere, you’ve not been able to get that kind of treatment […]
DHR Health Welcomes San Juan Native
EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.
Older Adults & The Dangers of Diabetes, Nov. 4th
It’s no secret: the older we get, the greater the risk of chronic diseases, including diabetes. Nearly 25% of Americans aged 65 and older have type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The senior population has a greater risk of developing diabetes-related complications like hypoglycemia, kidney failure, vision loss and heart disease than younger people living with the disease, according to health experts.
EMS Students Motivated To Learn Lifesaving Skills
HARLINGEN, Texas – Seconds count in a medical crisis, and emergency medical technicians and paramedics often are the first health care professionals to respond with lifesaving skills to help a patient. Daryin Jones, Hiram Rodriguez and Anais Serrato are first-semester students in the Emergency Medical Services program at Texas...
Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues
MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project
A migrant shelter in San Benito is increasing its capacity. The shelter just broke ground on the expansion to accommodate more people at La Posada Providencia. Channel 5 news learned that migrants are staying for shorter visits as a result of Title 42. The shelter does have space for 35...
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report
A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville leaders could lower BPUB electric rates tonight
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville city leaders will discuss rolling back electric rates charged to Brownsville Public Utility Board consumers during a meeting Tuesday, the city’s mayor said. “The city commission [Tuesday] has an item to roll back our rates. As you all may remember, we did agree to roll [BPUB’s rate] back 22%,” Brownsville […]
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music. The genre is celebrated and loved by many — as are the artists who bring this music to life. One of those artists is Bobby Pulido, who has made […]
Surges of illegal immigration placing strain on DPS resources
MCALLEN, Texas — During a ride-along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, news media captured video of several instances of migrants illegally crossing the border into the U.S.. The FOX News video shows migrants hiding in thick brush and swimming across the Rio Grande River to cross the...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department has found a missing teen after turning to social media to ask for the public’s help. The teen has been found and is reunited with his family, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook post. According to an earlier Facebook post […]
Brownsville Public Utilities Board places CEO on paid administrative leave following forensic audit report
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has placed the utility company's CEO, John Brucaik on administrative leave for 60 days with pay following a forensic audit showing a failed energy project that started in 2011. The decision was made during a meeting Monday night. The report found that Bruciak, former mayor...
Clothe’s next owner
House of Fashion Vice President Camila Sobrevilla and Art Director Nolan “Fish” Navarro spoke about fashion sustainability during a club pop-up thrift shop last Wednesday outside of the Student Union on the Edinburg campus. Navarro, a mass communication senior, said it is important to promote second-hand shopping because...
Harlingen tackles illegal dumping with new method – surveillance cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been installed in areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing problem. Harlingen police and code compliance officers are now monitoring these areas via new technology. City officials say the cameras are meant to keep residents from discarding trash in restricted areas. “Some of the people that […]
