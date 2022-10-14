Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Four trade candidates the KC Chiefs should avoid
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. Who are the players the Chiefs should avoid trading for?. The Kansas City Chiefs have very few glaring roster holes ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The league’s in-season trading window opened on Oct. 9, giving teams until Nov. 1 to make trades. The deadline’s timing makes sense, allowing trades until the season’s midpoint after teams have multiple weeks to find their identity and roster shortfalls.
Biggest culprit in terrible Buccaneers Week 6 loss to the Steelers
While many in both the media and on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to ignore the biggest issue the team has, it continues to get seemingly worse with each game. That problem which will inevitably continue to lead to losses if the offense can’t score 28+ points every game is the non-existent secondary.
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
KC Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce’s contract for cap space
The Kansas City Chiefs have created a bit more cap space for themselves at midseason with the restructuring of Travis Kelce’s contract. The Kansas City Chiefs came into this season with very little wiggle room when it comes to the salary cap and any moves that the front office might want to make moving forward. There are options to create that room in various ways, but on the surface, the team had low financial margins. As it turns out, they created a bit more space for themselves on Tuesday with the announced restructuring of Travis Kelce’s contract.
Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign
In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
NLCS ticket prices between Phillies, Padres at all-time high
Padres fans have waited 24 years since their last NLCS trip. Phillies fans have waited 12 years. Fan excitement has resulted in unprecedented ticket prices.
MLB missteps this season continue with Yankee Stadium ALDS debacle
In a season that started with a lockout, the latest misstep surrounding Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium proves that MLB just doesn’t get it when it comes to fans. There are plenty of New York Yankees fans this morning who are angry about Monday night. Not because their team lost, but rather because they had given their time and money to attend a postseason game, and then be kept in the dark about if the game was going to be played. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.
New-look Wizards set to take on youthful Pacers
After they both missed the playoffs last season and languished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Indiana
