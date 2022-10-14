The Kansas City Chiefs have created a bit more cap space for themselves at midseason with the restructuring of Travis Kelce’s contract. The Kansas City Chiefs came into this season with very little wiggle room when it comes to the salary cap and any moves that the front office might want to make moving forward. There are options to create that room in various ways, but on the surface, the team had low financial margins. As it turns out, they created a bit more space for themselves on Tuesday with the announced restructuring of Travis Kelce’s contract.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO