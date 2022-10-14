Read full article on original website
What to Do When Your Child Is Afraid of Halloween and Costumes
Children are commonly afraid of Halloween and costumes. There are ways you can help them overcome their fears. Tips include “practicing” Halloween and following your child’s lead. Trick or treat! For kids who have anxiety, there are a lot of tricks and not many treats. If your...
Life Lessons Learned from Brushes with Death
Grasping the impermanence of our existence can act as a wake-up call, urging us to favorably sharpen and prioritize our values. Brushes with death shatter the assumptions we hold to be true about ourselves, so we can rebuild the beliefs we have about our life and death. Psychologists encourage us...
An Unusual Interaction with the Imagination
A face value approach to a fanciful patient story can lead to a therapeutic resolution. Expressing great doubt about the reality of patient stories can disrupt the clinician/patient relationship. Much successful clinical hypnosis work involves use of imaginary metaphors. Any clinician who has used clinical hypnosis for many years will...
Parenting Is an Experience Full of Tests
One common conflict that arises between parent and child is the battle over homework. Children may be particularly reluctant to work on subjects that they find difficult and often get angry at their parents' insistence. It's tempting to respond to anger with anger, but parents will find that they are...
Intimacy: Can It Be Blind? Can Love?
There is a reality show on Netflix called “Love Is Blind”. In it a dozen or so attractive men and women in their 20s to 50s stay in separate quarters and go on blind dates. Each room is comfortably furnished with couch, table, a drink of choice, and an opaque glass wall between his and hers. They can hear each other perfectly but see not even a shadow of the other.
How Happy Baby Dreams Can Bring Out the Joy of the New
After her recent wedding, Melissa dreamed repeatedly about having a baby. As she discovered, the dreams didn't signal a sudden desire for maternity. Instead, they revealed both her anxieties and her strengths in forging the relationships that come with the next phase in her life. The Dream. I am having...
Social Psychology Without Social Interaction
A review of multi-site replications revealed a surprise about which studies replicated successfully. Multi-site replications in social psychology are much more successful when they include live social interaction. Perhaps the social being is not fully activated when a research participant sits alone making ratings on a computer. This is a...
Ideas for Communicating With Your Autistic Child
Although their brains work differently, you can communicate with children with ASD (autism spectrum disorder). Think of each communication like molding a brick. At first, the brick is wet and doesn’t support much, but each brick made solidifies and eventually supports the ones which will be placed on top of it. As the bricks set, they begin to form a foundation.
How Can We Think Most Effectively?
The left and right brains are two different personalities under one skull. To achieve the highest quality of thought, resist the left brain’s demands always to take the lead. Making and responding to art is one good way to feel the power of the right brain. The "good stuff,"...
Can Your Dog Pull Your Partnership Together?
Most people know the wonder of dogs, how they are heavenly creatures living on earth with us. Just look at the word dog—God spelled backwards. There is no question that dogs do amazing things for their humans. They ease stress and anxiety. Simply petting a dog can lower your heart rate and your blood pressure. Dogs can teach kids responsibility, and they can also teach the very sad lesson of losing someone you love dearly. In their most important role, they bring families together, giving them a shared focus for affection as well as a language of love that comes with interpreting together what the dog is trying to tell you.
Wired for Growth
Uncomfortable feelings are our personal invitation to a party for our own emotional growth. Experiencing vulnerable emotions is essential for deepening capacities for authenticity, resilience, and connection. When emotion rises, we feel unrest—a bracing and agitation of our nervous systems that is indistinguishable from fear. Like all living things,...
How the Attention Economy Hacks Our Attention
Companies vie for people's attention to gain information they can sell for profit. Online platforms are designed to manipulate your attention. What you attend to shapes society for better or worse. Approximately three hours is the current average daily social media usage among internet users worldwide. That’s six weeks of...
Do Relationship Events Change Our Personality?
Personality predicts relationship events rather than relationship events predict personality change. Extraversion and openness are the two personality traits that most consistently predict the occurrence of relationship events. People show individual variations in their reactions to relationships events—depending on the meaning that they ascribe to the event. Over the...
Is Your Relationship Ready for the 'Moving In' Phase?
While cohabitation is not marriage, the two arrangements do share similarities. Traveling together is a wonderful way to gauge your compatibility as a couple. Moving in together for financial reasons is not a good basis for your decision. Many people come to therapy wondering if they are ready to move...
Comfort After a Close Call With Suicide
I had this dream a few days after my ineffectual suicide attempt. The dream was so strange and so impactful that I wrote about it in my journal at the time, 1969, and I found it again recently. From my long-ago journal:. This woman showed up in my dream last...
Get a Life!
An obsession with work doesn’t lead to mental health and wellness. You have to find a right balance with physical activity and free time. Even a short walk each day can better your overall health and mindset. The goal is to achieve wellness through healthy practices. After landing his...
