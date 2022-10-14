Read full article on original website
Related
YETI gear is on sale at Amazon following the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's October sales event may be over, but you can still save big on popular YETI products.
Beats headphones are still at Amazon Prime Early Access Sale prices
Snag the Beats Fit Pro and Studio Buds for up to 33% off.
Amazon has oodles of inflatable Halloween decorations under $15
It's not too late to deck out your yard for spooky season.
These colorful Keurig K-Mini coffee makers are 50% off on Amazon
Get a compact and stylish coffee maker for just $50.
Best 75-inch TV deals in October 2022
In need of a new TV? Here are the best 75-inch TV deals from every retailer.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Amazon sale starts early: these Blink security cameras are under half price!
Keep an eye on your property and loved ones - with Cyber Monday security camera options starting at just $19.99!
These Dolby Atmos Soundbars Literally Take Your Home Theater To Another Level
It doesn’t matter how gorgeous your TV is if the sound coming from it is lousy. If you’re looking to ramp up your home theater’s audio but don’t have the room for a full set of surround sound speakers, a soundbar is a great option. They’re generally cheaper, take up far less room, and are easier to install. And if you’re looking for truly immersive surround sound, a soundbar with Dolby Atmos technology is the way to go.
ETOnline.com
The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here and for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 12 you can score huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today
Now’s the time to get Samsung’s 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV for under a thousand dollars. The Samsung Q70A, which usually costs $1,400, is part of a special, limited-time offering that has slashed the price by nearly a third, down to $948. We haven’t covered a sale for more than $400 dollars off for this ultra-high-definition TV in the past, so you likely won’t see a deal this good for quite some time. The best part? Unlike some of our Samsung TV deals, this sale is directly from Amazon, so you can enjoy free shipping and any Amazon Prime perks you have alongside the deal.
Tune in to the best TV deals you can snap up right now during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale - with savings of up to 40% off on Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, and many more
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Rarely do television deals rank as impressively as the fantastic showing at the Amazon Prime Early access sale. From...
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
Apple Insider
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — LG has released a new 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor withAirPlay 2, USB-C connectivity, and ThinQ Home for controlling smart home accessories. The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software...
The most unusual gadgets under $500
You expect to pay a premium for an unconventional product, right? After all, research and design teams don’t pay for themselves. But not every bonkers device costs a fortune. In fact, you can snag these unusual gadgets for under $500. Wish you could type without constant notifications and web-based...
SFGate
California’s Great America pivots for Halloween event — and the risk pays off
For many, the Halloween season begins when leaves begin to turn and the air carries that distinct crisp feeling. Theme parks — on the other end — take an entirely different approach. As a theme park journalist, spooky season begins for me in August, since part of the...
iPhone 14 Plus sales are low – here's three things Apple needs to do to revive them
The Plus joins the iPhone 14 in performing worse than expected, while iPhone 14 Pro sales soar
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6 is only $20 more than it was during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event
As expected, the sun has set on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, along with the litany of counter sales running elsewhere. Despite this, however, there are still plenty of solid deals to check out at Amazon and Best Buy, many of which are holdouts from earlier in the week. Some of these products may not be available for their lowest prices ever, true, but they’re still worth a look if you missed them earlier this week.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0