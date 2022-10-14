RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.

