Natchitoches, LA

theadvocate.com

Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates

National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Let Jesus Light Your Way This Saturday

Join Old Bethel Baptist Church and Let Jesus Light Your Way on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 pm at the church, located at 504 Old Bethel Road in Natchitoches. There will be prayers, games, and refreshments. For more information contact Dorothy Gibson at 318-663-0619. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

Firefighters demonstrate dangers of two common holiday fire risks

Firefighters from Natchitoches City and Parish Fire Departments joined staff from the Natchitoches Campus of Bossier Parish Community College to host a Fire Safety and Prevention Open House Oct. 6. To alert the public about fire safety and prevention, the free event featured lessons on how to prevent, plan for...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
HAUGHTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest

Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

