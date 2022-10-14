Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
KPLC TV
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
kalb.com
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Let Jesus Light Your Way This Saturday
Join Old Bethel Baptist Church and Let Jesus Light Your Way on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 pm at the church, located at 504 Old Bethel Road in Natchitoches. There will be prayers, games, and refreshments. For more information contact Dorothy Gibson at 318-663-0619. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
Natchitoches Times
Firefighters demonstrate dangers of two common holiday fire risks
Firefighters from Natchitoches City and Parish Fire Departments joined staff from the Natchitoches Campus of Bossier Parish Community College to host a Fire Safety and Prevention Open House Oct. 6. To alert the public about fire safety and prevention, the free event featured lessons on how to prevent, plan for...
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
kalb.com
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
westcentralsbest.com
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest
Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
