Read full article on original website
Related
Sadio Mane sends Liverpool message after win over Man City
Sadio Mane had words of encouragement for Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday.
Middlesbrough confident of appointing Man Utd legend Michael Carrick as new boss before weekend clash with Huddersfield
MIDDLESBROUGH are confident of appointing Michael Carrick as manager before the weekend. Carrick has been in advanced talks with the Teessiders all week and is set to replace Chris Wilder. Negotiations stalled last week over the make-up of the ex-Manchester United star’s backroom team, which could include Steve Bruce’s son...
Transfer rumours: Barcelona's Dembele ultimatum; Liverpool readying £104m midfielder bid
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Gianluigi Donnarumma & more.
Pep Guardiola claims Man City were victims of Anfield bias over Phil Foden's disallowed goal
Pep Guardiola believes Anfield bias was behind the decision to disallow Phil Foden's goal against Liverpool.
Tottenham admit they were wrong not to sign Kim Min-jae despite Son Heung-min endorsement
Tottenham Hotspur have internally admitted that they were wrong not to follow up on initial interest in South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae despite a ringing endorsement from Son Heung-min.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Rice at Liverpool; Man Utd leading Abraham chase
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Declan Rice, Tammy Abraham, Alphonso Davies, Harry Kane & more.
Karim Benzema hails Zidane and Ronaldo following 'proud' Ballon d'Or win
Karim Benzema paid tribute to two footballing idols following his 'proud' Ballon d'Or win.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Brentford in the Premier League.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 11
90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 11 features Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ivan Toney, Mohamed Salah and more.
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
Erling Haaland: James Milner reveals striker's vow to sign for Leeds
James Milner reveals Erling Haaland told him he was going to sign for Leeds United.
NJ/NY Gotham FC sign Taylor Smith to contract extension
NJ/NY Gotham FC re-signed forward and defender Taylor Smith, extending her contract through the 2025 campaign.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for improper conduct against Man City
Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA for a red card received against Man City, despite believing he had gotten away without any further action.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Touchline ban; Injury updates; Man City relationship
Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Predicting Tottenham's starting XI for their trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they take on Manchester United in the Premier League.
AC Milan ready to make Rafael Leao highest-paid player in Serie A to fend off Chelsea
AC Milan are prepared to make Rafael Leao the highest-paid player in Serie A to fend off interest from Chelsea.
Jose Mourinho urges Gareth Southgate to select Chris Smalling
Jose Mourinho says he would do anything to have Chris Smalling in his team if he was Gareth Southgate.
Jurgen Klopp issues concerning injury update on Diogo Jota
Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Diogo Jota after he was forced off with injury against Man City.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face West Ham in the Premier League.
90min
880
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0