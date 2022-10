Surry Community College invites veterans to the college’s annual Veteran’s Luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology located on the grounds of SCC at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. “The chorus from Surry Central...

DOBSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO