ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Credit Suisse chairman pledges reform after 'horrible' year

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9LMi_0iZBfmd200

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) chairman pledged on Friday to reform the bank after a "horrible" 2021 in which it lost billions of dollars.

"We had last year a horrible year. We had the biggest loss in the 166 years of the company," Axel Lehmann said. "We are fully aware that we need to change and we will change, clearly."

Lehmann took over in January at the Swiss bank, which has been hit by a corporate spying scandal, investment fund closures, heavy losses and a string of lawsuits.

On Friday, he defended the group, which he said was the focus of much speculation by journalists and others, saying that the bank's capital base was strong.

"This year we are not generating capital because we are not making profit," he said at an event organised by global banking body, the Institute for International Finance.

Lehmann said Credit Suisse had a tier-one capital ratio (CET1) of 13.5% half way through the year and a "strong commitment that we will certainly ... somewhere be between 13 and 14."

Credit Suisse is scheduled to release details of a much anticipated strategic review alongside third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

The bank is trying to recover from a series of scandals, including losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to defunct financier Greensill Capital.

To underpin sustainable profit, Credit Suisse is aiming to streamline its investment bank and expand its wealth management business, which soaks up less capital.

Amid the options the bank has said it is considering is finding a buyer for its securitised products business.

The more the bank can raise via asset sales, the less it would potentially have to raise from investors. Some analysts say the bank could be left with a capital shortfall of as much as 9 billion Swiss francs.

Reuters has also reported that the bank could cut around 5,000 jobs.

Reporting By Pete Schroeder; writing by John O'Donnell and Noele Illien. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy U.S. case

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to mortgage-linked investments in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation.
Reuters

Goldman Sachs unveils revamp as profit shrinks

NEW YORK Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will reorganize its business into three units and scale back ambitions for its consumer bank, it said on Tuesday, as the Wall Street giant reported a smaller-than-expected 44% slump in third-quarter profit.
Reuters

U.S. SEC aims to help shrink hedge fund fees for investors

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aims to shrink hedge fund fees so that more money winds up in the hands of the asset managers and pension funds that invest in them, one of its top officials said on Tuesday.
Reuters

BoE to start selling bonds on Nov. 1, but not longer-dated gilts

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would start selling some of its huge stock of British government bonds from Nov. 1 but would not sell this year any longer-duration gilts that have been in the eye of a recent storm in the British government bond market.
Reuters

Impactive Capital backs WEX to use M&A to bolster value

NEW YORK, Oct 18(Reuters) - Impactive Capital continues to engage with WEX Inc (WEX.N) to bolster the payments company's fortunes, including using depressed valuations across the financial technology space to make beneficial acquisitions, the activist's managing partner said on Tuesday.
Reuters

EU is leaving "naivety" behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China. "There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind", Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy