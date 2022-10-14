ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Maine Campus

Is Maine Day canceled?

Over the past couple of weeks, information has been leaking out that the University of Maine administration has plans to cancel Maine Day with minimal regards to student input. In a Faculty Senate Meeting on Sept. 14, there were discussions surrounding the future of Maine Day and the possibility of...
umaine.edu

​​Maine Hunger Dialogue, Climate Action Summit in Augusta Oct. 21

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Campus Compact will hold the two-day 2022 Maine Hunger Dialogue and Climate Action Summit starting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21–22 at the University of Maine at Augusta, Randall Student Center, 70 University Drive. The “Maine Hunger Dialogue and Climate Action Summit: Safeguarding...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

International experts discuss land-based Atlantic Salmon aquaculture during conference held at UMaine

Aquaculture experts from across the U.S., South Africa, Norway and Iceland met at the University of Maine for the third annual Recirculating Aquaculture Salmon Network (RAS-N) and first annual Sustainable Aquaculture Systems Supporting Atlantic Salmon (SAS2) conference. During the conference, which was held Sept. 27–29, scientists, communicators and educators shared...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Hutchinson Center to host Going Green: Sustainability in Business workshop Oct. 21

Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Sustainability in Business. This online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held from 8:30 a.m–4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. This workshop will help participants...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Funding available for projects that support agricultural well-being

The Maine Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) is seeking applicants for Small Grants to Support Maine Agricultural Well-Being. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Applications are available online in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. University of Maine Cooperative Extension manages the Maine FRSAN program, which is offered...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
umaine.edu

Third annual campuswide food drive to benefit Black Bear Exchange

A campuswide nonperishable food drive to benefit the University of Maine Black Bear Exchange food pantry will be held Nov. 1–Dec. 16, sponsored by UMaine Auxiliary Enterprises and the Green Campus Initiative. Donation boxes will be located in the University Bookstore, Bear Necessities Fan Shop, Bear’s Den, Hilltop Market,...
ORONO, ME
Kool AM

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME

