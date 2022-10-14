Read full article on original website
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Campus
Is Maine Day canceled?
Over the past couple of weeks, information has been leaking out that the University of Maine administration has plans to cancel Maine Day with minimal regards to student input. In a Faculty Senate Meeting on Sept. 14, there were discussions surrounding the future of Maine Day and the possibility of...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
umaine.edu
Maine Hunger Dialogue, Climate Action Summit in Augusta Oct. 21
University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Campus Compact will hold the two-day 2022 Maine Hunger Dialogue and Climate Action Summit starting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21–22 at the University of Maine at Augusta, Randall Student Center, 70 University Drive. The “Maine Hunger Dialogue and Climate Action Summit: Safeguarding...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
mainebiz.biz
After a pandemic shakeout in Castine, a new wave of owners is rebuilding key businesses
The coronavirus pandemic transformed life as we know it. Between 2020 and 2021, schools closed, people were confined to their homes, small towns were left wondering how they would make it without the help of the tourist season, and main streets were quiet without the usual hustle and bustle of weekday life.
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
High COVID-19 transmission prompts indoor mask requirement at Acadia
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hancock County have prompted the National Park Service to reinstate the mask requirement in all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park effective Oct. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Hancock County as having "high" community-level transmission. Three...
umaine.edu
International experts discuss land-based Atlantic Salmon aquaculture during conference held at UMaine
Aquaculture experts from across the U.S., South Africa, Norway and Iceland met at the University of Maine for the third annual Recirculating Aquaculture Salmon Network (RAS-N) and first annual Sustainable Aquaculture Systems Supporting Atlantic Salmon (SAS2) conference. During the conference, which was held Sept. 27–29, scientists, communicators and educators shared...
umaine.edu
Hutchinson Center to host Going Green: Sustainability in Business workshop Oct. 21
Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Sustainability in Business. This online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held from 8:30 a.m–4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. This workshop will help participants...
umaine.edu
Funding available for projects that support agricultural well-being
The Maine Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) is seeking applicants for Small Grants to Support Maine Agricultural Well-Being. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Applications are available online in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. University of Maine Cooperative Extension manages the Maine FRSAN program, which is offered...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
mainebiz.biz
Private equity group nabs Rockland shopping plaza for $14.6M before it hits the market
A private equity group of buyers in the midcoast area scooped up a 170,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockland in a deal that started with a phone call. Treadstone LLC bought Harbor Plaza Shopping Center, 235 Camden St., from Harbor Plaza LLC for $14.6 million. Bob Horvath of Horvath & Tremblay...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
umaine.edu
Third annual campuswide food drive to benefit Black Bear Exchange
A campuswide nonperishable food drive to benefit the University of Maine Black Bear Exchange food pantry will be held Nov. 1–Dec. 16, sponsored by UMaine Auxiliary Enterprises and the Green Campus Initiative. Donation boxes will be located in the University Bookstore, Bear Necessities Fan Shop, Bear’s Den, Hilltop Market,...
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
