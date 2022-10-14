Read full article on original website
KVAL
Early-morning van fire spreads to house
EUGENE, Ore. — A van caught fire just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in Eugene, with flames spreading to a nearby house. 911 received several calls about the fire at 12th and Grant Street. Initial reports said there was a person trapped in the van, but firefighters couldn't find...
KVAL
EPD: Multiple arrests for Party Patrols over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has staffed overtime enforcement effort and focused patrols since the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon. These patrols are meant to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university.
KVAL
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar
EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
KVAL
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
KVAL
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
KVAL
Prepare for an earthquake with the 'Great ShakeOut Drill'
"Drop, Cover and Hold On." That's the plan this Thursday, October 20 when thousands of people will take part in the "Great ShakeOut Drill." At 10:20 a.m. local time, people will practice for an earthquake at work, at school or at home. You can sign up to participate at shakeout.org.
KVAL
Lane County Home Improvement Show draws a crowd
EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
KVAL
University of Oregon wraps up Corvallis archaeological dig
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, researchers are wrapping up an archaeological dig. The University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History has been uncovering items from a site where the city of Corvallis dumped garbage from 1910 to 1913. So far, they've found old dishes, a bike frame,...
KVAL
38th annual Lane Home Improvement Show successful on return
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's 38th annual Home Improvement Show concluded Sunday evening. With the theme of wanting you to "Fall" in love with your home again, the show opened Friday evening, welcoming those looking to improve their homes and get started on new projects. The event held over 200 vendors on the show floor, providing homeowners with plenty of options, and ideas. The vendors in attendance said that the crowds that stopped by on opening night blew the shortened Spring show out of the water.
KVAL
Oregon State University to build $200 million research center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Hundreds of millions of dollars are going to build a major new research center at Oregon State University. The $200 million complex will feature a powerful super-computer to facilitate research in AI, material sciences and robotics. OSU believes it will help in solving global problems such...
KVAL
College GameDay is back in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon will be back in the national spotlight, as ESPN's College GameDay returns to Eugene for the first time in four years. Stopping by for the top-ten matchup between UCLA and the Ducks, this will mark the eleventh time the popular college football morning show has come to Eugene.
