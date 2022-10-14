Read full article on original website
Mondays are for the Mutts
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to Walhalla
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
kiss951.com
List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina
It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend
As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
WYFF4.com
Early in-person voting: What voters in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia need to know
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia are offering early voting for the 2022 general election in November. Where: Various locations. Click this link to find locations by county. Requirements: Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote. North Carolina:. When: Oct....
kiss951.com
‘Impractical Jokers’ Coming To North Carolina In 2023
James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand new live comedy tour. The 30+ city tour launches in February 2023. It’s the first time the comedians have toured together in three years and they’re coming to the Carolinas.
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
South Carolina early voting starts Oct. 24; here’s where to cast your ballots in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina residents will begin early voting in November’s midterm general elections on Oct. 24. Early voting centers across the state, including those in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, according to the South Carolina […]
kiss951.com
Free North Carolina College Applications To Select Colleges Now Open
As a parent, the time comes around once in a lifetime for your child to apply for college. Today, select North Carolina state colleges open up free applications. There is a short window for this to be done. It opens today October 17, 2022, and closes on October 21, 2022. The question I’m sure comes up as to which colleges are offering this opportunity and what is the process for this. Both questions have simple answers. Here is a list courtesy of Charlotte on The Cheap of the colleges your future student can apply to offer this.
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
FOX Carolina
Upstate preservation trust’s efforts to preserve historic church
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate Preservation Trust is leading the charge when it comes to preserving a group of historic structures in South Carolina. The group says the kinds of places they work to preserve and protect include places that could use some attention so they are around for generations to come.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
WLOS.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
WIS-TV
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
