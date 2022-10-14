As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO