Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie East closes regular season with Middleton loss

By By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2292Vw_0iZBfTo700

The last week of the 2022 regular season was an undeniably challenging one for the Sun Prairie East volleyball team. The Cardinals faced two of the top three teams in the Big Eight conference, Janesville Craig and Middleton, on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 13, respectively.

Both games ended in sweeps. Sun Prairie East travelled to Janesville Craig, where it fell in set scores of 25-18, 25-13, and 25-22. The Cardinals returned home on Thursday to host Middleton for senior night.

The Sun Prairie East varsity is comprised primarily of juniors this season, and they offered a touching tribute to their five seniors with roses and speeches prior to the game. The Cardinals' class of 2023 includes libero Brooke LaBuwi, defensive specialist McKenzie Holmes, defensive specialist Kensey Adkins, outside hitter Megan Rodenkirch, and defensive specialist Addy Wenzl.

While Janesville Craig was a tough challenge two days prior, Middleton was an entirely different beast on Thursday. It was an honorable mention in the most recent Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association (WVCA) state rankings for Division 1 and entered the contest a perfect 9-0 in Big Eight conference games.

Middleton would finish the regular season 10-0 in conference play, undefeated Big Eight regular season champions, as it rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-10 victory over Sun Prairie East.

Middleton's name was fitting in this contest, because it had a ton of middles that could get the job done. It was led by senior middle Sierra Pertzborn, a Toledo commit and reigning first team all-conference selection. Coupled with 6-foot-4 inch Amelia Frautschi, the Cardinals were virtually untouchable at the net.

The talent didn't end there for Middleton, though, with standouts like outside hitter Jordan LaScala, a UW-Milwaukee commit, and senior setter Evin Jordee, a Saint Peter's commit.

Despite this loaded roster, Sun Prairie East got off to a strong start in the first set. Holmes delivered a nice touch kill to get things rolling and Adkins dropped in an ace to keep things tied at three points each early on. Then, Middleton turned on the boost.

Middleton would score nine of the next 10 points, interrupted only by a kill from junior outside hitter Mae Van De Wiel, to take a commanding 12-4 lead. This run was propelled primarily by Frautschi, who contributed three kills and a block over the stretch.

Van De Wiel did what she could for the Sun Prairie East side, delivering two more kills in the set. Middleton was just two much. LaScala delivered back-to-back big kills from the left side to ice the first set, 25-11.

Still, the Cardinals of Sun Prairie East kept fighting. After a quick three-point run for Middleton to start the second set, Sun Prairie East calmed down and got to work. Van De Wiel stopped the run with a kill, followed by another from junior middle Zitha Wambura. Fellow junior middle Gretchen Meier contributed a kill as well, followed by another ace from Holmes and a kill from Rodenkirch.

Middleton still held a slim 8-5 lead thanks to a hot start from LaScala, but Sun Prairie East's hustle was admirable.

From that point, Middleton would score eight of the next nine points, propelled by strong service from senior libero Eliana Ross. Facing a 16-6 deficit, Sun Prairie East head coach Lauren Trentadue called a timeout and made the call: get the ball to Wambura. The junior was electric for the next few points, putting up a pair of kills and an emphatic block to breathe some life into her team.

Unfortunately, Middleton wasn't slowing down. It kept scoring through Wambura's outburst. Sun Prairie East would string together a late three-point run, thanks to strong service from LaBuwi which included an ace, but Middleton would hold on for a 25-15 win.

The third set was a spectacle from the Middleton offense, propelled primarily by Pertzborn. She was ruthless, tallying five kills and two blocks as her Cardinals leapt out to a 14-0 lead to start the final set. Pertzborn had nine kills in the third set as a whole.

Sun Prairie East responded with a kill from Van De Wiel, but there was no stopping Middleton in this one. A late four-point run for Sun Prairie East led by Wambura wasn't enough as Middleton romped to a 25-10 victory to seal the sweep.

With the loss, Sun Prairie East's regular season has come to a close. But, there's still volleyball to be played. The WIAA state tournament awaits. Sun Prairie East earned the No. 12 seed in Sectional 6 of Division 1. The Cardinals will face No. 5 seed Oregon on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Oregon High School.

--

Big Eight conference final volleyball standings

-as of Thursday, Oct. 13

1. Middleton, 10-0

2. Verona, 9-1

T3. Janesville Craig, 7-3

T3. Sun Prairie West, 7-3

T5. Madison Memorial, 6-4

T5. Madison West, 6-4

7. Sun Prairie East, 4-6

8. Beloit Memorial, 3-7

9. Janesville Parker, 2-8

10. Madison La Follette, 1-9

11. Madison East, 0-10

