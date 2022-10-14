ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2's Got Your Ticket: Second City's new CEO Ed Wells

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Second City debuted in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret.

It is now the nation's top spot for nurturing comedic talent. It also has a new CEO. In this edition of "2's Got Your ticket," he sits down with entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole to talk about the future of the comedy mecca.

CBS Chicago

ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Open House Chicago architecture festival will feature the city's most Iconic buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's most iconic buildings will be open to the public this weekend as part of Open House Chicago.It's one of the largest architecture festivals in the world - allowing behind-the-scenes access to historic and cultural buildings across the city.More than 150 venues in over 20 neighborhoods are part of the free festival. For a list of sites check out the Chicago Architecture Center's website.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun Monday afternoon, CBS 2 has learned.Curtis, 54, was cleaning a gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood when it discharged and struck him in the left wrist, CBS 2 has learned. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.He has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, CBS 2 has learned.Curtis has served as alderman since 2015.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire damages Grand Crossing apartment building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are looking into what sparked a blaze overnight in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.More than a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze in an apartment building near 69th and Stony Island late Monday night.No injuries were reported. It's unclear what started the fire, or how many apartments were damaged.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 wants to see your family's Halloween photos!

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're just two weeks away from Halloween.CBS 2 wants to see what your family is up to this Halloween season.Lauren sent CBS 2 these photos and videos of her kids riding in style as transforming cars. They are all characters from the movie "Cars."Hadley, 9, is Tow Mater, Caleb, 7, is Lightening McQueen, and Harper, 7, is Sally.Head to the CBS Chicago Facebook page and leave your photo or video in the comments of our Halloween post.You can also email them to CBSChicagoTips@cbs.com and we'll keep sharing them.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I'm going to feel really happy when I see them playing on it'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago container holds some very special equipment.It's now in transit on a ship heading to Ghana, West Africa. Inside are parts for a playground. It's all thanks to a big idea, designed by a suburban Chicago high school Eagle Scout. CBS 2's Jim Williams explains.Winnetka senior Jake Claybrook is making sure no bolt is lost as he leads two Eagle Scout troops disassembling the Nick Corwin Playground."it's going to be great because it's going to help the community here by getting a new playground. And it's going to help the community in Ghana."Claybrook has been planning for...
WINNETKA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty days this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, northwest flow continues Tuesday afternoon keeping the "feels like" temp in the 30s. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect lake enhanced rain and snow showers for southwest lower Michigan and parts of northwest Indiana. Sun returns Wednesday with a warmup as we reach for the weekend.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 32.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 48.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Children's Museum celebrates 40th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier is celebrating a big birthday. This weekend the museum celebrated 40 years. To mark the occasion, the museum hosted a weekend of birthday themed activities, including pop-up dance parties and craft room where kids could make their own "party animal." The goal, as always, is to help children learn and have fun by being hands-on. The Chicago Children's Museum has had four homes since opening 40 years ago. It moved to Navy Pier in 1995. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago sees first snow of season at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago officially got its first snowfall of the season on Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported snow at O'Hare International Airport around 9:20 a.m.  Snow also fell a few hours earlier outside their office in Romeoville. According to the National Weather Service, it's the earliest first snow of the season in Chicago since 2014, when the first snowflakes fell on Oct. 4. The earliest snowfall on record in Chicago was in 1942, when the first snow fell on Sept. 25. The earliest Chicago has had any measurable snow was in 2006, when .3 inches fell on Oct. 12.Brief snow showers mixed with rain are possible Monday afternoon, before wrapping up by the evening, CBS 2 First Alert meteorologist Laura Bannon reported.Perhaps some of you recall the Halloween snow of 2019 when just over three inches fell officially at O'Hare. But that's nothing compared with the epic storm in Minnesota way back in 1991. Snow fell for several days, totaling 28 inches by the time it was finally over. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago veteran Fannie Farmer turns 100

CHICAGO (CSB) -- Fannie Farmer, a longtime Chicago resident and World War II veteran, just turned 100! During her life, Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps before openeing her own beauty salon on the West Side. She then went to work for the VA and helped other veterans. Saturday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and service to our country. CBS 2 asked her advice for others. "Be good and kind, honest and truthful. You might make 105," she said. When asked the scret to her longevity, Farmer said it's keeping a schedule. We're told she makes her own breakfast every day, and before COVID she would often ride the bus to the VA. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD shuts down Persona Lounge after security guard kills coworker during private event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have shut down a Loop bar, after a security guard shot and killed his co-worker during a private event early Sunday morning.The owner of Persona Lounge said she will surrender the business license and has no plans to reopen. The summary closure said the business at Wells and Van Buren poses a public safety threat.This after at least three people were shot and killed nearby this year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski lends his No. 6 Ford to promote Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- You may remember when northwestern Elk Grove Village sponsored the Bahamas Bowl as a way to promote the largest contiguous industrial park in the country.That was back in 2018. Now they're back at it again in Elk Grove Village – this time partnering with NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 Ford for next season's Chicago street course race downtown.Keselowski's car will showcase Elk Grove Village's business slogan, "Makers Wanted," for the race. The promotion is an alternate route to attracting business that seems to have worked for Elk Grove Village in the past."A lot of great initiatives here in this community that we're proud to support, and to see it grow and flourish – it's truly amazing – the largest in North America with Elk Grove business park," Keselowski said, "and manufacturing is coming back to the United States and it's because of communities like Elk Grove, and the push that you have and the leadership that you have from mayors like Mayor (Craig) Johnson."The first-of-its-kind street course race downtown through Grant Park will happen just ahead of the July 4th holiday next year.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Violent crime is spiking along the CTA train system: A look at the numbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's public transit has been on the ropes with a pandemic drop in ridership coupled with spikes of violent crime. A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed on the Belmont Red Line station Thursday night. He's one of about 500 victims on the Chicago Transit Authority's trains and stations this year, which is on pace to be the most violent in two decades, according to an analysis of Chicago Police Department data. While the Chicago Police Department boosted its presence at stations this summer, an analysis of the department's dispatch data shows...
CBS Chicago

'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of copper pipe thefts in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about thieves targeting copper pipes in buildings that are under construction or being renovated on the West Side.Police said thieves stole the copper pipes from at least three buildings in the South Austin neighborhood between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14:The 800 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 5,The 900 block of North Austin Boulevard between 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11,The 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue between midnight and 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 14.Police said the thieves have used windows to get inside.Police have only a vague description of a suspect, who was wearing a black doo-rag, black hoodie, a white shirt with "Sacked $ Up" written on it, black sweat pants, black gym shoes, and clear protective glasses.Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Revelation Golf lets vets rediscover joy and purpose away from daily stressors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The best medicine doesn't require a pill, but instead, some clubs and a fairway.There's a therapeutic golf program is helping military veterans rediscover joy and purpose. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek joined a west suburban golf program for its season tournament."It's the most fun that I have."On a beautiful but blustery fall day at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton, Michael Love and more than 20 other military veterans are finding warmth in the wide-open fairways. "The more I play, the better I get, the more fun it is," Love said.Joy wasn't something Love had felt much of for the...
WHEATON, IL
