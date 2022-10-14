CIF-SS This Week Episode 9: Sierra Canyon football and basketball, Mater Dei beats St. John Bosco

Watch Episode 9 of CIF-SS This Week right here!

In this week’s episode of CIF-SS This Week, Connor and Claudette take a trip to Sierra Canyon High School to speak with head football coach Jon Ellinghouse for Coach's Corner and senior defensive lineman Cameron Brandt for this episode's Student Athlete of the Week segment.

Additionally, Episode 9 features the top five plays from the Week 7 Southern Section high school football season courtesy of Bally Sports as well as highlights from Mater Dei football's rivalry 17-7 Trinity League win over St. John Bosco. Following the highlights, Connor checked out Sierra Canyon's basketball media day where caught up with junior girls basketball star Mackenly Randolph.

After Randolph's interview, stick around for highlights from Camarillo boys water polo's 20-6 win over Royal.

Watch Episode 9 below.